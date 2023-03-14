PHL, Australia boost defense cooperation with turnover of Air Force training facility

Australia has turned over to the government a training facility for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) as Canberra and Manila strengthen their defense cooperation.

Acting Undersecretary of National Defense Angelito de Leon led the acceptance and turnover of the Close Air Support Part Task Trainer, Classroom & Debriefing Facility of the Air Force from Australia on Monday in Tarlac.

The facility is dedicated to the capacity-building efforts for the pilots and personnel of the 710th Special Operations Wing (SPOW), whose main mission is to perform close air support to ground troops during combat operations.

“On behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of National Defense [DND], I thank the Australian government, represented here by Her Excellency Hae Kyong Yu, PSM, Australian ambassador to the Philippines, for donating this classroom and debriefing facility to the Philippine Air Force,” de Leon said, quoting the speech of DND Officer-in-Charge, Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Yu officially handed the transfer documents to de Leon, which he passed to Major Gen. George Blanco, commander of the Air Logistics Command, then turned over to Col. Rommel Allan Genete, acting wing commander, 710th SPOW.

The donation was made possible through the Philippines-Australia Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program (EDCP) signed in December 2019. The agreement forged the robust defense relationship between the two countries, notably counter-terrorism.

“With this facility, the PAF will be able to address the technical training gaps of its personnel who will be given more time and training opportunities such as the use of simulator and actual flight events,” de Leon said.

Australia has continued to provide education and training opportunities to the DND in developing the professional and individual capacities of its civilian and military personnel.

“To reciprocate this goodwill and support, we must collectively ensure that the Philippines will be able to fulfill its roles as a responsible nation-state and a reliable regional security partner,” de Leon said.

Meanwhile, the AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino spoke by phone, also on Monday with Australia’s Chief of Defense Force General Angus Campbell.

During the call, Centino thanked Campbell for the Australian government’s continued support and participation in the Balikatan Exercise that is scheduled to open this April 11 for its 38th iteration.

This year’s Balikatan, which will be held in Northern Luzon, Antique and Palawan, will be the biggest as it will be joined by at least 17,600 American and Filipino troops.