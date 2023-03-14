PDIC Annual Report bags Anvil

THE 2020 Annual Report of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) was awarded a Silver Anvil during the 58th Anvil Awards (Gabi ng Parangal) of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).

Entitled “Keeping Strong Amid Uncertainties,” the Annual Report was recognized for “effectively chronicling the professionalism, dedication, adaptability and consistent good governance practices of PDIC amidst the volatility, uncertainty and ambiguity of the pandemic.”

The PDIC Annual Reports for 2016 and 2015 were recognized by the PRSP with a Gold Anvil in 2018; and a Silver Anvil in 2017, respectively, while the

International Association of Business Communicators awarded the PDIC Annual Report 2020 with an Award of Excellence in 2022.