PBBM: Build cold storage facilities at major fish ports

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered concerned agencies on Tuesday to prioritize the construction of cold storage facilities at 11 fish ports and modernize fishponds as well to reduce the country’s dependence on fish imports.

The President met with key officials of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and other government agencies in Malacañang to discuss how to boost the efficiency of the country’s fishing sector.

Among the matters discussed were the staggering post-harvest losses along the value chain of fishermen, which is currently at 25 to 40 percent, since they lack access to equipment needed to preserve the freshness of their catch.

To address the matter, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the President ordered the construction of cold storage facilities to minimize fish spoilage in11 large fishing ports, including those in General Santos and Cagayan de Oro.

“Doon sa mga mas maliliit na bagsakan ay mag-provide naman kami ng ice-making machine para naman puwedeng ilagay kaagad sa yelo para tumagal naman na sariwa ’yung mga isda. [For smaller ports, we will be providing ice-making machines so they can immediately use ice to extend the freshness of their catch],” Marcos said.

The PCO noted that the President estimated that a reduction of post-harvest losses on fish yield to just 8 to 10 percent would eliminate the country’s reliance on imported fish to meet local demand for the food commodity.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said they are now coordinating with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to identify the areas, which will be covered by the construction and rehabilitation initiatives.

The Chief Executive said he also wants to boost local fish production by providing financing to fishpond operators, particularly those engaged in high value mariculture to upgrade their operations.

Mariculture or marine farming is a specialized branch of aquaculture involving cultivation of marine organisms for food and other animal products in enclosed sections of open ocean and fish farms built on littoral waters, or in artificial tanks, ponds or raceways, which are filled with seawater.

He said the DA is now crafting a plan to “encourage” the private sector to invest in mariculture.

Such investments, Marcos said, will allow fishpond operators to make use of new technology, such as better fish cages to improve their yields.