OKBet-MPBL offers opportunities, help spur economic growth

More importantly, the partnership between OKBet and MPBL was forged because of both organization’s desire to help spur economic development by providing opportunities to players and livelihood to local government units taking part in the regional tournament.

By providing free basketball clinics, OKBet-MPBL takes pride in inspiring the youth to dream big in the hope that they become big stars someday.

During the opening of the league last Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City, former senator and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao expressed his gratitude to OKBet, the league’s title sponsor, for its continuous support in providing sustainable opportunities to aspiring Filipino sportsmen and developing the local competitive scene.

“Malaki narin ang pinagbago ng MPBL simula ng unang season natin, pero hindi nagbabago ang layunin nitong makapagbigay ng saya sa bawat Pinoy na mahilig sa basketball at opportunities sa ating players, Pacquiao said.

Along with the renewal of OKBet and MPBL’s sponsorship deal came new opportunities for the Filipino sports community, as the gaming firm promised to continue its “Play It Forward” campaign.

This initiative, which was launched late last year, aims to promote sports development at the grassroots level through partnerships with different institutions, communities, and local government units.

OKBet brand manager Alex Barcela said that the company will keep enlisting the help of MPBL players and coaching staff to host more basketball camps for aspiring talents.

The continuous sponsorship also helps the league provide career opportunities to over 600 players, team staff and officiating personnel across different regions in the country, serving as a sustainable source of income for hundreds of Filipino families.

With the help of OKBet, MPBL returned from nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic with much success, enjoying high ratings and reaching at least 12 million in total viewers.