Muntinlupa credits top taxpayers for bolstering coffers

byRoderick Abad
March 14, 2023
SETTLING their huge amount of tax dues in a timely manner, the Top 10 taxpayers in Muntinlupa have been recognized by the local government for their “significant contributions” as the city bounces back from the economic scarring from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The taxpayers have bolstered Muntinlupa’s coffers, posting P6.033 billion in total revenues which surpassed the income target for 2022, on top of its 101.09-percent tax collection efficiency rate, the city government said through a statement.

According to the city government, the number of registered entities in the city grew by 59 percent to 12,232 in January 2023, from 7,651 during the same period of last year.

Author
Roderick Abad
Roderick L. Abad graduated from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, with a degree course in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. He has 12 years of journalism experience, starting as a Special Features Writer in a major daily newspaper. In 2006, he moved to the BusinessMirror in the same capacity and, eventually, became a beat reporter. To his credit, he was a finalist in the 2011 Holcim Journalism Awards for Sustainable Construction and the 2013 Lasallian Scholarum Awards. He remains affiliated with the BusinessMirror as a contributor.

