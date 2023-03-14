Megaworld sets aside ₧55B for 2023 capital expenditures

Megaworld Corp., the property development arm of businessman Andrew Tan, said it is allotting some P55 billion in capital expenditures for this year, some 19 percent higher than the previous year’s P46 billion.

The company is also targeting some P130 billion in reservation sales for the year, 9 percent higher than last year’s P118.9 billion. It will launch projects worth around P60 billion this year, 33 percent higher than the previous P45 billion.

“Continued improvement of real estate revenues is expected on the back of the increase in construction activities,” the company said, adding that its office space rents are expected to be stable and rent escalations will continue despite the challenges.

“Mall rent is expected to exceed pre revenues on the back of higher occupancy pandemic and full rent collection,” it said. “Expect hotel growth to continue in line with improving outlook for leisure and MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions] activities.”

The company said it had a pipeline construction of office buildings of 207,200 square meters in gross leasable area (GLA), which it expects to complete between this year through 2026.

These buildings are in Bacolod, Taguig, Iloilo and San Fernando in Pampanga.

For its shopping malls pipeline construction, the company has 159,500 square meters of GLA, which it hopes to complete from now through 2026. These are in Antipolo, Davao, Taguig, Boracay, Pampanga, Cavite, Cainta and Bacolod.

It will also complete some 3,159 in room keys from this year through 2028. These are Chancellor Hotel Boracay, Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque, Belmont Hotel Iloilo, Kingsford Hotel Bacolod and Savoy Hotel Palawan.

Megaworld’s income reached P15.4 billion last year, up 7 percent from P14.4 billion in 2021, boosted by double-digit revenue growth across all of its business segments.

Revenues grew at a faster rate of 17 percent to P59.52 billion from the previous year’s P50.75 billion.

For the fourth quarter alone, its profits fell by 1 percent to P5.7 billion from the previous year’s P5.8 billion, while revenues rose 23 percent to P17.1 billion from the previous P13.9 billion.

Residential sales for the entire year climbed 18 percent to P36.84 billion from the previous P31.12 billion, with a 34 percent growth during the last quarter of the year.

Residential pre-sales surged by 49 percent to almost P119 billion in 2022, exceeding the company’s target of P110 billion.

“We have exceeded our targets across all business segments last year and we remain optimistic that we can hit or even exceed our pre-pandemic numbers this year,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, the company’s EVP and chief strategy officer said.

“Certainly, we will be launching more townships this year as we look forward to expanding our offerings to more cities across the Philippines.”