Mariwasa to highlight home improvement innovations in WORLDBEX 2023

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the world shifted to the online space. For the past two years, Mariwasa, a pioneer in the ceramic tile industry and aiming to be the leading decorative surface and bathroom service provider, attended the WORLDBEX virtually. This year, Mariwasa returns for a face-to-face setup for the 26th edition of WORLDBEX at the World Trade Center in Pasay City beginning on March 16, Thursday, to highlight its latest home improvement innovations.

In this year’s WORLDBEX, which is slated to run until March 19, Mariwasa will focus on introducing its New Growth Products. Ever committed to innovation, quality, and artistry, Mariwasa promises to bring new sights and knowledge to attendees.

Mariwasa’s theme for WORLDBEX 2023 is Industrial Jungle, driven by their commitment to Circular Economy. It draws inspiration from nature’s sustainability in the contemporary world as people recognize the relevance of sustainability in the modern world, especially in establishing infrastructures like homes and their furnishings.

WORLDBEX 2023 attendees at the Mariwasa booths will be in for a treat.

On the first day, invited VIPs such as Mrs. Regina Coseteng, Chairman of the Board of Mariwasa Siam Inc., Ms. Yvette Coseteng, Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc. Director, Architect Armando Eugene De Guzman, Former President of United Architects of the Philippines, Architect Richard Garcia, Current President of the United Architects of the Philippines, Architect Rina Soriano, VP of Architectural and Interior Design of DMCI Homes, and Thai Ambassador Tull Traisorat, Thailand Ambassador to the Philippines, will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mariwasa President Jakkrit Suwansilp will also be present to share his opening speech with eager attendees.

One of the highlights of Mariwasa’s booth includes a new collection of tiles, and a Mariwasa Product Demo, specifically the adhesive and sanitary wares, by the quality assurance, which will be the main highlight for four days. Other products to be on display are Mariwasa’s tile grout, skim coat, megabond, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tile, and stone vinyl composite.

Mariwasa will also have room scenes wherein audiences can take pictures. There will be three in total for attendees to view and see the company’s products in use. Visitors can explore the entire exhibit, and if they do, they will receive freebies, notably Mariwasa merchandise.

Tyler, Mariwasa’s official mascot, will further entice the audience with a dance performance every break.

The expo will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attendees can visit Mariwasa at their booths, from 700 to 704 and 837 and 841.