Malixi, Avaricio, Uy showdown on

A TALENT-LADEN Ladies Philippine Golf Tour field go all out to top amateur Rianne Malixi’s bid in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power beginning Wednesday at the Marapara course in Bacolod City.

Chanelle Avaricio is hoping to turn her enthusiasm into a winning attack as she tries to match or surpass her three-leg victory last year.

“I’m super excited to have another opportunity to play the whole year. It’s my first time here at Marapara and it’s very tight, but hopefully, I’ll do well this week,” said Avaricio, who scored an ace and rallied to finish 16th in the Anvaya Cove International last month.

Avaricio hopes to build more confidence after her modest performance at the recent Thailand Ladies Professional Golf Association tournament in the 54-hole LPGT championship.

“I need to build on my confidence, mental game and course management,” she said. “I don’t know my chances, to be honest, I haven’t been playing well but I’ll try to stay positive the whole week.”

So will the rest of the cast, including Malixi, who is coming off a tied 13th place finish in last Sunday’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Singapore.

But the 16-year-old MAlixi is still expected to flaunt her superb shotmaking skills the way she did in her three LPGT stints last year, which she swept.

“There might be a fatigue factor heading to this event but it’s more of the conditioning and I was trained for tournaments like this so I think I’m handling it pretty well for this event,” said Malixi. “Another (LPGT) victory would mean a lot but I wont be thinking about that win, it’s more of shot-by-shot and my game plan for this course.”

Malixi and Avaricio set out for an early duel in the 9 a.m. flight with Daniella Uy.

Fellow amateur Mafy Singson is also due for a big finish after a string of so-so performances here and abroad, while Chihiro Ikeda, Harmie Constantino, Marvi Monsalve and Gretchen Villacencio are also raring to launch their respective campaigns in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event.

Cyna Rodriguez, meanwhile, marks her return to the circuit she had dominated in its first three seasons, after a two-year hiatus, while former amateur standout Mia Piccio re-launches her campaign right on a course where she honed her talent and skills.

“I guess I’m as prepared as I can be, given my current situation,” said Piccio, a non-touring pro, whose last tournament was the ICTSI Manila Golf in 2019.

Uy, a former Junior World champion, is also in the fold, along with Sunshine Baraquiel, Pamela Mariano, Rev Alcantara and young Laurea Duque.

Other top pairings pit Constantino, Singson and Pamela Mariano at 9:20 a.m., Piccio, Rodriguez and Sarah Ababa at 8:50 a.m., and Ikeda, Monsalve and Baraquiel at 9:10 a.m., all on the first hole.