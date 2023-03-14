Lender to offer deals at ‘BPI Awesome Travel Fair’

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced it is launching its third “BPI Awesome Travel Fair” from March 24 to 26 at the Glorietta 2 Activity Center in Makati City.

“It is a one-stop shop for everything you need on your next adventure. This year’s travel fair is a hybrid event as it will simultaneously run with an online event,” the lender said in a statement issued last Monday.

BPI said its “Awesome Travel Fair” is open to all BPI cardholders and clients, including BPI credit, debit and prepaid cardholders, as well as BPI private, preferred, personal and overseas Filipino clients.

“Things are continuously looking good for the travel industry this 2023! We are thrilled to bring back the BPI Awesome Travel Fair due to the rising demand for affordable travel packages. Special travel deals and discounts await our clients that will surely help them achieve their travel goals,” Jenelyn Z. Lacerna, head of BPI’s unsecured lending and cards product and sales, was quoted in a statement as saying.

“Traveling is part of ensuring one’s overall wellness, as it nourishes relationships with loved ones. When this aspect of our life is taken care of, everything else follows. For BPI, this travel fair supports our overall mission of helping to build a better Philippines, one family, one community at a time,” Lacerna added.

“BPI once again brings together a roster of travel exhibitors composed of some of the top-rated and world-renowned airlines, travel agencies, tour operators and travel stores,” the lender said.

These include Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia, Cathay Pacific, All Nippon Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asiana Airlines, AirSWIFT, Sunlight Air, EVA Air, Etihad, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways, as well as Klook, El Nido Group, The Travel Club and Agoda.

The bank cited the following perks in store for participants to the fair:

Special offers, such as low and discounted fares from travel exhibitors, both on-ground and online.

Zero-percent interest for purchases on installment from select exhibitors.

Flexible payment terms with minimal monthly add-on fee for select partners.

Low forex, allowing for savings when a BPI Credit Card is used to book airline tickets, shopping abroad, or buying from online international stores with only 1.85 percent foreign exchange (forex) conversion rate.

Free insurance, wherein complimentary travel insurance is offered for purchase of an airline ticket with a qualified BPI Credit Card.

Mastercard Platinum Exclusive: Benefit from the real zero-percent installment of up to six months when you use your BPI Platinum Rewards Mastercard on airline tickets.

Image credits: Bank of the Philippine Islands





