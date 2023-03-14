Insurer to train financial advisors

THE Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. announced last week it tapped the Wealth Management Center for Communications and Research Inc. to conduct a Certified Wealth Planner course to hone the skills of its financial advisors.

The course will start in May 2023 and expected to produce 200 graduates by the end of the year, according to Manulife.

The firm said the course will cover holistic and comprehensive programs in wealth creation, protection, and conservation, focusing on health and life insurance, investment, and estate planning.

Moreover, the program aims to equip Manulife financial advisors with practice-based knowledge of the global financial system, financial risk management, financial health and insurance planning, investment strategies, and macroeconomic and market cycles.