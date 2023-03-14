Group presses full accountability from companies linked to oil spill

Environmental group Greenpeace on Tuesday urged the government to demand full responsibility and accountability from those involved in the Mindoro oil spill.

The call was made as the Senate began its public hearing on the sinking on February 28 of the MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro that is reportedly carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil.

The oil spill is projected to affect 36,000 hectares of mangrove forests, coral reefs, and seagrass beds in Mindoro, Batangas, and nearby provinces in the Visayas.

Unless the government demands full responsibility from those involved in the oil spill, companies will get away scot-free and avoid their environmental and social accountability for cleanup and economic damages caused by the disaster, Greenpeace Philippines warned.

The group noted that the tanker owner was slow to take responsibility for the spill, and that two weeks after the spill, the charterer or cargo owner has not come out and their identities remain unknown, with no government agency calling them out to take accountability.

Greenpeace reiterated the need for transparency from the government and urged members of the Senate panel conducting the public inquiry to underscore the accountability of the companies involved and seek reparations for affected communities.

Greenpeace noted that while the owner of the tanker, RDC Reield Marine Services, has apologized for its role in the spill, the owner of the oil cargo is yet to be named, although media reports identified SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corp., reportedly a subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, a company under conglomerate San Miguel Corporation, allegedly chartered the vessel.

“If these reports are true, these are alarming developments with regard to the spill. This suggests that the government does not have any teeth to compel polluters to own responsibility for a major catastrophe,” Greenpeace campaigner Jefferson Chua said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to see the government stand up and take side with the communities and LGUs [local government unit] who have lost the main source of their livelihoods and economies by calling for all companies involved to take full responsibility for the damage,” he added.

“There is also a glaring lack of official information on what facility the cargo came from and where it’s headed, and what it is exactly that’s leaking out of the sunken ship,” he added. “These are vital pieces of information that can aid in developing policies for the avoidance of such accidents in the future.”

Greenpeace said it is in the best interest of the government to name all parties responsible, and—through a comprehensive inquiry—seek accountability from these companies for the irreparable and ongoing damage the spill has dealt to the communities affected municipalities.

“We must remember that unless the companies involved are held fully accountable, it is the government that will shoulder the costs for ‘cleanup,’ recovery, and long-term rehabilitation of the ecosystems and communities impacted, in effect cleaning up and paying for the pollution private companies have caused,” Chua said. “Full transparency from all the companies and government agencies involved should therefore be sought.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) continues to rally communities to create oil spill booms made of organic materials to save marine ecosystems threatened by the oil slick.

Working hand-in-hand with various national government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the local government units and the local communities, the DENR hopes to restrict the oil leaked by the sunken MT Princess Empress from afflicting surrounding marine protected areas (MPAs) in the Mimaropa and Western Visayas regions.

The use of improvised spill booms is a feasible precautionary measure to prevent damage to marine environments. These booms are made from indigenous materials, which are readily accessible to the immediate communities.

The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Mimaropa, together with the PCG and LGUs, has installed provisional spill booms made of cogon and sawali in Casiligan River and Calimawawa River in Oriental Mindoro province to prevent the oil spill from reaching the mangrove forests, coral reefs, and other marine life.

Coconut shingles, which have effective adsorption capacities, are also vital materials in fabricating spill booms. These are used with nets in Barangay Misong, Pola, and rice straws at Barangay Aplaya in Poblacion and Barangay Anilao in Bongabong.

Coastal municipalities not affected by the oil spill have started fabricating and deploying spill booms 2 kilometers away from their shorelines as a precaution against the creeping spill.

Imalaguan Island MPA in Cuyo, Palawan now has about 100-meter booms, protecting its sanctuaries inhabited by pelagic fishes, coral reefs, and mangrove forests. Volunteers in Roxas, Palawan, which caters 13 MPAs across its 11 barangays, also started deploying spill booms.

The DENR-EMB Western Visayas worked with the local government of Caluya, Antique and PCG to undertake cleanup operations at the shorelines of Sitio Sabang at Barangay Tinogboc. This included the fabrication and completion of a 1,363-meter improvised spill boom using nets and coconut shingles to help contain the oil spillage, and prevent it from reaching the shore.

Image credits: Jilson Tiu, CEED





