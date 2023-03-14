Govs’ Cup returns with TNT-NorthPort and SMB-NLEX games

TNT Tropang Giga and San Miguel Beer take on separate opponents at the resumption of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup after the All-Star break on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang Giga battle the NorthPort Batang Pier at 3 p.m. while the Beermen square off with the NLEX Road Warriors at 5:45 p.m.

At 8-1 won-lost, TNT is already assured of a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals but they would want to keep their momentum going behind former National Basketball Association player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is averaging 30 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games.

NorthPort, in ninth spot with a 3-7 record, is hoping to upset TNT to force a playoff spot for the eighth and last spot in the quarterfinals.

“We still have a chance and all we can do is grab the opportunity, but it’s up to the players if they still want to play,” NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan said. “The other teams are no longer in the running for a spot, but we are still here.”

San Miguel Beer guns for its eighth win in 10 games to formally seal its twice-to-beat bonus, but NLEX is expected to play strong to secure its own top four spot in the quarterfinals.

San Miguel Beer will miss six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo for six weeks because of a grade 3 medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury he sustained during the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Japan.

The Road Warriors hold a 7-3 record.