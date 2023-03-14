Ginebra sidesteps threats in 2022

byVG Cabuag
March 14, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

San Miguel Inc., the liquor maker of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., had set a record net income of P4.5 billion last year, 9 percent higher than the previous year’s P4.17 billion.

The company said it achieved such growth despite the global supply chain disruptions, high inflation and the weakening of the peso against the US dollar.

Consolidated sales for the year reached P47.3 billion, 11 percent more than the previous year’s P42.53 billion, while income from operations reached P6 billion, 13 percent higher year-on-year.

Strong brand equity, relevant campaigns, and a continuous push to expand distribution coverage in new markets enabled Ginebra to sustain its volume ascent and remain the market leader in the hard liquor category.

“The company is one of the few companies that continued to grow despite the challenges of the past years. This is genuine proof of the company’s strength and true resiliency,” Ginebra President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

In 2022, total volume growth of 7 percent across various product lines significantly boosted the company’s bottom line.

Flagship brand Ginebra San Miguel delivered record-breaking sales volumes, the highest in the history of the brand.

Chinese wine Vino Kulafu also saw substantial volume increases in 2022, while GSM Blue Flavors and Primera Light Brandy sustained high volume growth as the popularity of these brands continued to rise and Ginebra’s most premium product, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin continues to impress even the most discerning consumers. Other existing premium brands such as its Premium Gin and Antonov Vodka also got an upgrade.

Ginebra’s board, in a meeting held last week, also approved the declaration and payment of regular cash dividends of P0.75 and special cash dividends of P1.75 on common shares to all shareholders of record as of March 24.

Image credits: www.sanmiguel.com



www.sanmiguel.com
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
VG Cabuag
A journalism graduate and has covered the Philippine business beat for more than a decade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure

byJames Brooks / The Associated Press
March 14, 2023

Related Posts

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)
Read more
2 minute read

ERC starts review of secondary price cap

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has commenced the review of the secondary price cap (SPC), a mechanism that puts a ceiling on traded power whenever prices shoot up in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

byLenie Lectura
March 14, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

AirAsia sells more seats

BUDGET carrier AirAsia Philippines said on Monday it recorded a 95-percent increase in seats sold in March, owing to its competitive prices as well as the rising demand for travel post pandemic.

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 14, 2023