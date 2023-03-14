Ginebra sidesteps threats in 2022

San Miguel Inc., the liquor maker of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., had set a record net income of P4.5 billion last year, 9 percent higher than the previous year’s P4.17 billion.

The company said it achieved such growth despite the global supply chain disruptions, high inflation and the weakening of the peso against the US dollar.

Consolidated sales for the year reached P47.3 billion, 11 percent more than the previous year’s P42.53 billion, while income from operations reached P6 billion, 13 percent higher year-on-year.

Strong brand equity, relevant campaigns, and a continuous push to expand distribution coverage in new markets enabled Ginebra to sustain its volume ascent and remain the market leader in the hard liquor category.

“The company is one of the few companies that continued to grow despite the challenges of the past years. This is genuine proof of the company’s strength and true resiliency,” Ginebra President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

In 2022, total volume growth of 7 percent across various product lines significantly boosted the company’s bottom line.

Flagship brand Ginebra San Miguel delivered record-breaking sales volumes, the highest in the history of the brand.

Chinese wine Vino Kulafu also saw substantial volume increases in 2022, while GSM Blue Flavors and Primera Light Brandy sustained high volume growth as the popularity of these brands continued to rise and Ginebra’s most premium product, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin continues to impress even the most discerning consumers. Other existing premium brands such as its Premium Gin and Antonov Vodka also got an upgrade.

Ginebra’s board, in a meeting held last week, also approved the declaration and payment of regular cash dividends of P0.75 and special cash dividends of P1.75 on common shares to all shareholders of record as of March 24.

