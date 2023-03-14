Gas pricier by ₧1 at the pump today

Oil firms announced Monday an increase in the price of gasoline products.

The P1-per liter price hike takes effect Tuesday morning. The price of diesel and kerosene, on the other hand, will be slashed by P0.10 per liter and P0.60 per liter, respectively.

Seaoil, Petron, Shell, Total, Caltex, PTT, Phoenix said they will adjust their pump prices at 6 a.m. today, Tuesday. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will implement the price hike for gasoline and price rollback for diesel and kerosene at 4:01 p.m.

“These reflect movements in the world oil market,” oil firms said.

Last week, oil companies implemented a per liter increase of P0.40 for gasoline, P1.50 for diesel and P1.25 for kerosene. These resulted to a year-to-date net decrease for diesel at P0.90/liter and kerosene at P1.05/liter. Gasoline on the other hand has a net increase of P5.70/liter.

Movements in the world oil market affect local pump prices, oil firms said.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Energy (DOE), the recent week-on-week price of Dubai crude has increased by about $1.05 per barrel (bbl).