ES Bersamin: Resignation rumor black propaganda

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 14, 2023
1 minute read
EXECUTIVE Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Tuesday dismissed the rumors of his alleged resignation as “black propaganda.”

In a brief statement, the former chief justice denied he left his position in the Cabinet of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

“It is fake news and part of black propaganda [against me],” Bersamin said.

The Executive Secretary together with Presidential Legal Counsel, Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile, were also present during Marcos’s meeting with the officials of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and other government agencies at the State Dining Room of Malacañang on Tuesday.

Bersamin issued the clarification after reports of his supposed resignation circulated online last week.

When asked about the said rumor, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier said Bersamin remained as Executive Secretary.

Bersamin joined the Marcos administration in September following the resignation of former Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez.

Prior to leaving his post, Rodriguez was linked in the unauthorized sugar order fiasco,  which led to the resignation of members of the Sugar Regulatory Board.

Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

