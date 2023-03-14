DAR’s SPLIT project generates 406 e-titles for Sarangani ARBs

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) generated 406 electronic land titles (e-titles) for a total of 394 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) who have been tilling their government-awarded land in different towns of Sarangani Province.

The e-titles cover a total area of 601 hectares of agricultural lands previously covered by a collective certificate of land ownership awards (CCLOs).

The e-titles cover seven municipalities in Sarangani, which include Alabel with 13 e-titles; Glan, 37; Kiamba, 14; Maasim, 7; Maitum, 222; Malapatan, 63; and Malungon, 50.

Cenon S. Original, Officer-in-Charge-Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer II, said the e-titles were generated under DAR’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

SPLIT project is the parcelization of lands and issuance of individual land titles to ARBs who were previously awarded with lands distributed under collective certificate of land ownership award (CCLOA).

“These titles determine the exact metes and bounds of the areas covered under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program [CARP] to be issued to the ARBs,” he explained.

Original said that because of this, the ARBs would gain full control of making their lands productive.

“I thank the Registry of Deeds for their unwavering support in accurately and promptly processing and encoding of individual land titles to make the ARBs as legitimate owners of the lands they have been tilling to serve as inspiration to make their farms more productive and richer,” he said.

Last year, the DAR, under the SPLIT project, distributed about 520 e-titles to 292 ARBs of Sarangani and General Santos City.