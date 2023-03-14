China Bank book bags Gold Anvil

CHINA Banking Corp. (China Bank) recently bagged a Gold Anvil Award for its centennial coffee table book “100 Years of Trust: The China Bank Story.”

The 400-page centennial coffee table book traces the bank’s path towards growth and become a catalyst of wealth and value creation for its stakeholders through the good times, and especially during difficult times.

Readers with an interest in history, banking, and business will find the book a fascinating read as it is also filled with photos and facts about life and business in the Philippines since the 1920s.