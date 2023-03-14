AirAsia sells more seats

BUDGET carrier AirAsia Philippines said on Monday it recorded a 95-percent increase in seats sold in March, owing to its competitive prices as well as the rising demand for travel post pandemic.

Steve Dailisan, the carrier’s communication and public affairs head, said in absolute figures, the increase sums up to 475,000 booking requests, with Cebu, Boracay, Tacloban, Taipei, Bangkok, and Seoul topping the most booked destinations.

“AirAsia’s competitive pricing is still seen as among the top motivators for guests choosing to fly with us. Our effort of mounting different online and on-ground travel promos is our way of providing the best value for our guests’ hard-earned money,” he said.

Dailisan said the budget carrier aims to “sustain this momentum” by providing passengers with more deals, announcing its new round of seat sale until March 19.

“We advise our guests to plan ahead and book their flights earlier to enjoy affordable rates. We also invite our guests to regularly visit our website and download the airasia SuperApp for exciting deals on hotels and activities,” Dailisan added.

AirAsia targets to restore “most” of its international destinations this quarter.