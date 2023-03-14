ACEN, US firm to develop RE projects in India

ACEN Corp. and United States-based renewable energy (RE) firm BrightNight LLC are teaming up to develop over 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of hybrid RE projects in India.

They will jointly construct and operate large-scale hybrid wind-solar and round-the-clock renewable power projects that will cater to utility offtakers and the growing commercial and industrials customers. The demand for energy in India is expected to grow faster than any other nation over the next decade.

ACEN and its partners already own a solar farm portfolio of 450 MW of operating and under construction assets in India. BrightNight, meanwhile, brings its advanced India portfolio, experienced local team, and differentiated capabilities to develop and optimize large scale, multi-technology hybrid renewable power plants.

Under the partnership, ACEN will deploy a $250-million equity plus related performance guarantees to support BrightNight’s existing portfolio and future growth, including a differentiated 100 MW co-located, wind-solar project in the resource-rich state of Maharashtra.

“With this partnership, we are significantly strengthening our foothold in India’s fast-growing market as we shift from pure solar play to multi-technology renewables. We look forward to working with BrightNight’s highly experienced local team as our combined expertise will help India progress towards their energy transition goal and spur the global transition towards a Net Zero economy,” said ACEN International CEO Patrice Clausse.

BrightNight, according to its CEO Martin Hermann, and ACEN have a shared vision on delivering what the India market requires: dispatchable, reliable, and affordable clean power.

“ACEN is one of the largest and most respected renewables investors in Asia Pacific, and we are honored that they have chosen to work with us. They have demonstrated success in scaling and operating large fleets of renewable assets through strategic partnerships across the region,” added Hermann.

BrightNight is developing a global portfolio of 23 GW across the US and Asia Pacific, including India, Australia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, and is backed by some of the most respected investors in the global energy sector.

HSBC acted as financial advisor to BrightNight for this transaction, King & Spalding LLP and Clifford Chance LLP acted as international legal advisors, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan & Co LLP as Indian legal advisors, and EY and GT acted as global tax advisors.

ACEN is the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. The company has about 4,000 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.