Zamora is new Metro RPOC chairman

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora was sworn in as the new chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) of Metro Manila in its first quarter meeting for 2023 on Monday.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. administered the oath of Zamora at the Danilo Lim Conference Room, 19th Floor, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority New Building in Pasig City.

Zamora was thankful of the appointment.

“Ako’y nagpapasalamat sa mga kapwa ko mayors sa tiwalang binigay po nila sa akin at makakaasa po kayo sa ating on-the-ground leadership sa pamumuno po natin,” he added.

Aside from being mayor of San Juan City and new chairman of RPOC in the National Capital Region, Mayor Zamora is also the Vice Chairman of the Regional Development Council of Metro Manila and president of the Metro Manila Council.