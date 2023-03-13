Ysabel Ortega sparkles with new endorsement

Beautéderm Corp. president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan celebrates five years of partnership with Sparkle GMA Artist Center with the contract renewal of five artists from the agency and the signing of five artists.

Sparkle artists Cassy Legaspi, Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid, Rayver Cruz and Sanya Lopez renewed their contracts, while five new faces—Patricia Tumulak, Buboy Villar, Thia Thomalla, Ysabel Ortega, and EA Guzman—were signed on to solidify the Beautéderm x Sparkle partnership.

“Beautéderm is beyond grateful and beyond beautiful. We believe that these stars—Patricia, Buboy, Thia, Ysabel and EA—are perfect examples of what beyond beautiful means. We are dedicated to reaching more people all over the world, making sure they have quality products to rely on, from beauty to wellness products. And by expanding more, we are able to help more people, from elderly people to our scholars,” said Anicoche-Tan.

I got to interview Ysabel Ortega, the 24-year-old law student who will be soon seen on GMA’s adaptation of the super robot animé Voltes V.

Lovely as a rose with a smile that’s as bright as sunshine, Ysabel is also smart and articulate. She reminds me of what Cinderella’s late mother said, “Have courage and be kind.”

Getting into showbiz wasn’t part of Ysabel’s original goals.

“I was very shy and I’m so grateful my mom encouraged me because I fell in love with the craft,” said the young actress.

Mom to Ysabel is former That’s Entertainment star Michelle Ortega, who also raised her to be kind and respectful.

“She [Michelle] always told me to be kind and respectful, and it’s not something that should be forced because she told me to act that way. She also told me to always keep my feet on the ground,” said Ysabel.

Ysabel is very excited for Voltes V because sci-fi and action are new genres for her. Fans can expect to see a new side to her. Ysabel already has a gymnastics background and for Voltes V, she trained in muay thai, arnis, wushu, and stunts. That is how she spent a year during the pandemic.

Ysabel and her mom have a battalion of eight Shih Tzus but in total, they have six dogs in their La Union home and eight more in Quezon City.

I’m seriously looking forward to seeing Ysabel Ortega sparkle in more projects and bag more endorsements. I’ve always been impressed with her even before I met and interviewed her.

Ysabel, Cassy, Bianca, Ruru, Rayver, Sanya, Patricia, Buboy, Thia and EA are all endorsing Beautéderm’s Blanc Set, an effective and proven skin-care regimen that delivers visible results in as early as one week.

A SHAMPOO REVIEW

SO I’ve been having treatments at Svenson for my dermatitis. For the most part, I use Svenson’s own shampoo. To alternate with that, I tried Cynos’ Dandruff Clear Shampoo.

The shampoo contains mild surfactants combined with ZPT to help provide relief for sensitive scalp. It also removes excess oil buildup and improves hair and scalp condition effectively. I like it because it’s mild. There’s no stinging when you use it and it also doesn’t dry the scalp. It’s not inexpensive at P800-plus but the 400ml bottle should last you for a long time.

Here are some tips for those who have dandruff:

• Shampoo more often. Regular shampooing helps to remove the scales as they form and help smaller flakes to shed. Before I saw a trichologist, I was under the impression that shampooing often wasn’t good for those with dandruff. But everyday hair washing is heavily recommended. Not shampooing enough will make dandruff worse and it causes more oil and dead skin cells to accumulate on your scalp.

• It’s okay to oil your scalp. When I have bad flare-ups, I use marula oil or any pure oil on my scalp. When your scalp is flaky, though, it’s usually the result of too much oil rather than too little.

• You can get dandruff in other parts of your body. Here’s a TMI moment: For years, I wondered why and how my earwax reached the back of my ears. Well, guess what? After seeing a trichologist, I was told that it was, in fact, not earwax but dandruff.

Image credits: Sparkle





