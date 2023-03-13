Wow not how?

Bold leadership is nothing new but is not seen much these days, likely because of the culture where most leaders operate. Traditional companies have been led from the top down —meaning, directions come from the top and those below simply take orders and obey. That is how most Filipino companies and local government units are functionally wired, where initiative is suppressed if not discouraged since followers cannot outshine their leaders. Command and control take precedence over transparency and creativity. After all, these companies and government bureaucracies have thrived and flourished over the years by dictating what needs to be done and how to do them. Fortunately, some outliers have taken a different path.

Inspirational author Andy Stanley defines bold leadership as “clarity around an unreasonable commitment to do what should be.” These two components—laser light focus and stubbornness to do the right thing ultimately does not depend on one person alone but that one person can help others gravitate towards that stubborn mindset to achieve the next great thing!

Admittedly, some ideas can be so far out of this world, at the onset, like wind-powered trains. Yet, in Netherlands, all Dutch trains are 100 percent wind powered more than four years ago!

Another ingenious enterprise was co-founded by George Royeca whose mantra was to change the mindset of Filipinos when it comes to transportation needs. After a challenging fight with regulators, Angkas, the motorbike ride-sharing app was born by understanding the Philippine transportation landscape. George and his business partner from Singapore saw that traffic is horrendous in urban areas since roads are not many and wide enough to accommodate millions of cars. Further, motorcycles are affordable to a significant number of Filipinos and that the ratio between cars and motorcycles is a whopping 1:18. As such, the seemingly farfetched idea of a bike-sharing app is now a multi-million-peso enterprise, not to mention that it has generated jobs for over 30,000 drivers in the country.

These ideas were not stuck in the question “how,” but were driven by the “wow” question—what can be that impossible thing, that if done, can be a game changer?

Sometime in 1894, a certain flour miller, Franklin Baker from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was confronted with this “wow not how” situation as he was dumbfounded as to how he can make use of a boatload of fresh coconuts that was paid to him in lieu of money. Instead of being fixated on the question of “how” to convert these coconuts into cash, Franklin Baker learned the “wow” of operating a coconut meat business. He eventually moved his trade to the Philippines whose coconut supply is simply unquenchable. Fast forward to the “now,” Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines (FBCOP), formerly known as Philippine Food Company and used to be part of General Foods Corporation, and eventually Kraft Foods, remains as a leading coconut desiccator in the country.

While the question “how” can still practically kill out-of-the-box ideas in some departments in FBCOP, Frederick de Leon, more known as Derrick, appears to have learned from Franklin Baker himself the principle of “wow not how.” This “stubborn” sales executive has been beating the drumbeat of radically changing the way FBCOP does business. Some of his critics claim that he should not be reinventing the wheel since FBCOP has been raking in revenues in the desiccated coconut market.

Amid the rising competition in the country with the likes of Axelum, where business magnate Manny V. Pangilinan recently acquired a significant number of shares, combined with the gradual increase in coconut supply from countries like Indonesia and Sri Lanka, Derrick remains unperturbed and continues to “wow” his colleagues in FBCOP. His stubbornness to enter new markets, going as far as trying Russia and China and developing new products such as coconut cream and coconut-based health/energy drinks is a classic example of what Andy Stanley calls as bold leadership.

Derrick has repeatedly echoed the business failure of Nokia due to complacency in his quest to influence other FBCOP leaders towards a radical change in doing business. Instead of waiting for orders for shipment from the usual candy confectionaries, Derrick has personally visited both current and potential customers even to the point of offering different business models such as joint venture and private label—an entirely different way of selling products in the 100-year history of FBCOP.

Similarly, the church has changed its ways to adapt to the ever-changing world, without compromising the fundamental core business of spreading God’s word. In church services, some Catholic priests have used power point presentations in their homilies the same way Christian pastors used an audio-video preaching, especially during online services. Graphics, music, and images from these business-like presentations adversely affect the solemnity of the church service, yet they serve as effective ways to make the message stick longer with the congregation. But the best example of bold leadership can be seen in the “wow not how” life of Jesus Christ. During His time on earth, Jesus was radically “stubborn” to change how people thought about faith, love, and His commandments. For instance, hardly anyone in those days would accept the teaching of loving your enemies as found in Matthew 5:44 of the Holy Book. His teaching went against all the man-made traditions about forgiveness and love.

Before Jesus, forgiveness can only come by way of a blood sacrifice and righteousness can only be achieved through obedience to certain rules. Before Jesus, those who do not follow rules are considered unredeemable and banished to live a life of despair. Before Jesus, some people were rejected from society by reason of social class.

But, when the boldest of all bold leaders came, He demonstrated that sins can be forgiven and that all lives matter and can be redeemed, even those that society considered as impossible to redeem. In the Bible, when the woman with the alabaster jar came and washed and poured oil on Jesus’ feet, a Pharisee was offended because Jesus allowed such a sinner to touch Him and waste an expensive perfume in the process. Jesus’ radical response was not just bold but was a game-changer in those days: “‘Therefore I say to you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven, for she loved much. But to whom little is forgiven, the same loves little.’ Then He said to her, “Your sins are forgiven” (Luke 7:47-48).

I can only surmise the “wow not how” impact to those who were present during that gathering. Forgiving enemies and loving the unloved were outlawed during Jesus’ time. Yet his bold and servant leadership changed the way things are done.

In life, we are expected to abide by our cultural norms. Society expects certain rules of conduct in the same way companies expect certain processes to be followed to the letter. But, for George of Angkas and Derrick of FBCOP, there are certain instances where stubbornness equating to boldness should not be seen negatively as non-conforming but positively as game-changing!

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.