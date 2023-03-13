Week-long AFP ops nets NPA, BIFF, ASG members

WEEK-LONG operations by various units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) across the country have resulted in the neutralization of 26 alleged members of the New People’s Army and 46 of their alleged supporters, as well as five alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 22 alleged Abu Sayyaf Group members.

The AFP also recorded the surrender and seizure of 66 high-powered firearms, four anti-personnel mines and various explosives and ammunition from March 1 to 9.

On March 1, four alleged NPAs were killed in separate encounters with the 33rd Division Reconnaissance Company and 94th Infantry Battalion in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental. Government troops also came back with two M-16 rifles, two M-203 grenade launchers, two AK-47 rifles and a hand grenade.

In another operation on the same day, the Joint Task Force NCR and law enforcement operatives captured an alleged NPA leader using the alias ‘Magno’ in Tandang Sora, Quezon City. Authorities said the person they didn’t name has multiple arrest warrants and a P2.8-million bounty on his head.

This was followed by the combat operations of the 7th IB against more or less 10 alleged NPAs in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan Kudarat on March 2, which resulted in three alleged NPAs killed and the seizure of three M-16 rifles, an M-653 rifle and two hand grenades.

Three anti-personnel mines were seized in an operation conducted by 52th IB in Oras, Eastern Samar on March 1 while an arms cache was discovered by joint elements of the 7th Infantry Division and police operatives in Dinalupihan, Bataan on March 4, authorities said.

On March 9, troops from the 50th IB encountered around 15 alleged NPAs in Balbalan, Kalinga, which resulted in one killed and the seizure of M-653 and M-16 rifles.

The AFP said it also recorded the surrender of 17 alleged NPA regulars facilitated by various AFP units that include the 28th IB in Mawab, Davao de Oro; 9th IB in Bacon, Sorsogon; 39th IB in Makilala, North Cotabato; 66th IB in Davao de Oro; 48th IB in Lupon, Davao Oriental; 83rd IB in Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and 43rd IB in Lope De Vega, Northern Samar.

An alleged ranking NPA leader in Surigao del Sur surrendered to the 3rd Special Forces Battalion, yielding nine high-powered firearms. Authorities didn’t reveal the name of this person. The weapon seized brought to a total of 27 firearms turned over to government forces during the period.

Meanwhile, the 85th IB, in collaboration with local police units and the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in General Luna and Catanauan, Quezon, said they facilitated the withdrawal of support from the CPP-NPA-NDF of 46 alleged mass base supporters.

The AFP also neutralized five alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), while 22 ASG alleged members surrendered to the 100th IB in Indanan, Sulu.