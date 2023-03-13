Vintage Vehicle Law shifts PHL car restoration industry into higher gear 

QUEZON CITY – Vintage car enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and various government agencies gathered at the historic Presidential Car Museum at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) officially signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 11698, also known as the Vintage Vehicle Law (VVL).

With the IRR completed and published, the law (which was passed last April 2022), will officially be implemented this coming April 17. Under the regulation, land vehicles 40 years and older (based on its manufacturing date) are recognized as Vintage Vehicles. This subclassification is entitled to certain exemptions in LTO registration requirements (i.e. emissions tests, seatbelt requirements, etc.) but are also subject to strict use conditions.

Some stipulations on the use of Vintage Vehicles include limited driving hours (only during daytime), prohibition to use them as utility vehicles, and commercial use strictly confined to motion pictures or events.

“Vintage vehicles carry the history and aspirations of people and nations,” noted Northern Samar First District Rep. Paul Ruiz Daza, the principal author and sponsor of the law. “Through RA 11698, we can preserve a part of our history as a nation. Vintage cars represent a part of who we are,” he continued.

Apart from the sentimental and nostalgic spirit of the VVL, it also has some practical features. By recognizing Vintage Vehicles as a subclassification, it allows for certain fiscal and tax incentives in the importation of vintage parts, and the export of finished restored vehicles. “One of the key objectives of this bill is to revitalize the local car restoration industry,” Daza pointed out. He further explained how “optimizing barriers-to-entry” can encourage more investors to become players in the car restoration industry. This potential growth, he continued, can give economic opportunities to local mechanics, metal workers, craftsmen, upholsterers, painters, laborers, and shop owners. Daza also hopes that Filipino talents will be better known in the global restoration industry.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, also a co-author of the law, was also present at the event. He expressed a message of support for the law and thanked all who worked together on it, particularly Daza and the LTO.

Other Senatorial co-authors present were Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Sen. Francis Tolentino. Meanwhile, Congressmen Eric Pineda, Virgilio “VG” Lacson, Jesus “Bong” Suntay, Mike Dy, and Jose “GP” Padiernos; all Congressional co-authors, were also in attendance. Valenzuela Mayor

Wes Gatchalian also attended the event as he was a co-author during his previous electoral post as Congressman.

LTO Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo M. Tugade, Bureau of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Director General Danilo P. Cruz, were also at the event and gave their support and commitment to implement the VVL.