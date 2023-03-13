Villar cites laws to further empower women and protect their rights and interests 

byBMPlus
March 13, 2023
2 minute read
Sen Cynthia Villar speaks before thousands of women who graced the 8th Provincial Women’s Summit in Malaybalay,Bukidnon.
EQUALITY and women’s empowerment nowadays is not just about protecting women from violence and other forms of abuse, but also giving them a chance to earn and provide for the needs of their family, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar.

“I believe that when we empower women, we also empower families, the society, and generations of people, who will contribute towards nation-building,” said Villar.

Speaking during the 18th Provincial Women’s Summit in Bukidnon, Villar described as ‘obsolete’ the mindset that a man is the only breadwinner in a family.

“During these times, women are equal to men and are considered vital contributors to economic growth and in building an inclusive society,” said Villar in the Bukidnon celebration with the theme, ‘WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society,'” said Villar.

“Needless to say, economically empowered women can augment their family’s income, contribute to food on the table, and help raise and send their children to school. And these well-raised and educated children will then be the future and welcome assets of our nation,” she added.

Sen Cynthia Villar receives a plaque of appreciation form the Province of Bukidnon as the Guest of Honor during the 18th Provincial Women’s Summit in Malaybalay,Bukidnon. In photo are Vice Governor Clive Quiño,Congw. Laarni Roque,Governor Neil Roque and BM Minerva Casinabe

As a legislator, she related the existing laws which promote the rights and welfare of women. They are as follows: RA 11313 (Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law), RA 9710 (Magna Carta of Women), RA 11210 (Expanded Maternity Leave Law), RA 6725 (Prohibition on Discrimination Against Women), RA 6725 (Prohibition on Discrimination Against Women), RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) and  RA 7882 (Act Providing Assistance to Women in Micro and Cottage Business Enterprises).

The other laws to are  RA 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995), RA 8353 (Anti-Rape Law of 1997), RA 8505 (Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act of 1998), and RA 6949 (National Women’s Day Act) which declares March 8 every year a ‘special working holiday. ‘

The senator,  a known advocate of women empowerment, proudly shared that women are a ‘dominant force’ in all the livelihood enterprises she had established.

She also said the women are among the leading enrollees in their farms’ schools to acquire new knowledge on farming. 

Villar likewise thanked  Bukidnon Gov. Neil Roque and his wife, Rep. Laarni Roque, for inviting her to join the province’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

