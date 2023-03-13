To fight fake news, PCO sets digital literacy drive for vulnerable groups

THE Presidential Communications Office (PCO) will hold a Digital Media Literacy campaign for vulnerable communities this year to combat fake news.

“Backed by the budgetary support from the Philippine Congress and its confidence in the leadership of the PCO, we took the opportunity to develop mechanisms through which we can bring the online experiences of females of all ages into focus,” PCO Undersecretary Cherbett Karen Maralit said during the CyberSafe Against Fake News: Being Smart, Being Safe and Staying Ahead! Ensuring Women and Girls a Safe Online Experience.

The event happened at the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) at the UN headquarters in New York.

Maralit said their campaign will focus on providing digital literacy and critical thinking to vulnerable groups, including women and girls.

“Taking a context-based and factual grassroots approach, we intend to reach out to, and equip, these communities with knowledge and skills and tools that will enable them to be discerning of the truth as they engage in various social media channels and platforms,” the PCO official said.

In preparation for the campaign, PCO will come out with a study on how fake news is spread and how to prevent it.

“When we have gathered the results of this study, expectedly by the middle of this year, we will be implementing a nationwide media literacy campaign that will focus on the areas identified,” Maralit said.

The campaign will end with a Media Literacy Summit, to feature speakers from organizations such as Facebook, Google, and the Philippine Commission on Women, by the end of the year.

PCO will coordinate with the private sector, particularly the broadcast industry, to develop mechanisms against fake news.

Likewise, it is also backing the legislation to institutionalize the efforts of the Department of Education to include Media and Information Literacy (MIL) as a core subject in the current curriculum of basic and secondary education.