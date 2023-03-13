The government does not fund the Philippine Red Cross

This is in regards to a published piece by Mr. John Mangun in the opinion page of BusinessMirror—“Outside the Box”—on February 21, 2023. In this opinion piece, Mr. Mangun stated: “Who ‘bought’ the more than ‘P455 million in humanitarian and development aid to Visayas and Mindanao that Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard J. Gordon reported?’ The Middle Class.”

The statement, if read with the entire opinion piece, implies that the middle class, through government-collected taxes, paid for the Philippine Red Cross’s (PRC) humanitarian assistance to Visayas and Mindanao.

I am writing to clarify that the humanitarian and development aid worth more than P455 million, distributed in various PRC operations such as Typhoon Odette, Tropical Depression Agaton, and the Peace and Development Project in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, were funded by our international partners, including the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the German Red Cross, the Spanish Red Cross, and the European Union.

For your additional information, in 2011, during the Liban v. Gordon case (GR 175352, January18, 2011), the Supreme Court ruled that the Philippine Red Cross is “sui generis,” which means that it is a class of its own. It is neither a government agency nor an ordinary charitable organization, foundation, or non-governmental organization (NGO).

Having said this, the PRC does not receive funding from the General Appropriations Act; that is, we are not funded by the government. Our strength as the foremost humanitarian organization in the country is that our funds are generated and sourced from our international partners and local donors.

We ask you to take the necessary action relative to the false statement published under your platform.

We hope that you will correct the false statement because the public may have been misinformed that our operations are funded by taxpayers’ money.

We also invite Mr. John Mangun to visit our PRC National Headquarters to further discuss and share the PRC’s mission and vision, core values, service delivery programs, and interventions. Thank you and we hope for your swift response regarding this matter.

Dr. Gwendolyn T. Pang

Secretary General

Philippine Red Cross