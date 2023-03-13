Strong beer demand lifts SMB ‘22 income

San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB), the beer company of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., said its income last year rose 6 percent to P21.8 billion from the previous P20.44 billion.

The company attributed the increase to its “greater focus on consumer needs through innovation, consumer engagement programs and increased marketing support in relevant channels backed by a favorable market environment.”

Sales revenue grew 17 percent to P136.2 billion from the previous year’s P116.28 billion and operating income rose 9 percent to P29.5 billion from the previous year’s P26.91 billion.

“This was attributed to significant volume growth, favorable brand mix, and implementation of cost efficiency initiatives, boosting its domestic and overseas volumes and profit,” the company said.

To further boost consumer demand, the company rolled out the San Mig Flavored Water in March, a refreshing unsweetened non-carbonated drink, and San Mig Hard Seltzer made from sparkling water with a 5 percent alcohol content that contains natural flavors with zero sugar and zero preservatives.

Last December, SMB launched its newest product, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, a wheat beer positioned in the upscale market.

The company also implemented packaging innovations with the release of the San Mig Light Limited Edition cans in July, the San Miguel Flavored Beer Hallyu Fun cans in September and the San Miguel Pale Pilsen Play cans in October.

San Miguel’s international operations likewise posted robust growth propelled by higher volumes, better operational efficiencies and prudent cost management.

For its international markets, it leveraged its portfolio on specialty beers. Indonesia continued its volume growth and profit uptrend, while Thailand capitalized on the strength of SMB’s specialty beers and premium brands resulting in increasing sales.

Meanwhile, SMB’s exports operations posted its third consecutive year of higher volume and profit, particularly in markets like United Arab Emirates, Qatar, USA, Bahrain as well as in new markets in Asia and Africa.