Senate resolution sets investigation into destructive Oriental Mindoro oil spill

Senate probers, acting on Senator Cynthia Villar’s motion, are poised to mount an inquiry into the oil spill leaking from the tanker MT Princess Empress that sunk off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, damaging the marine ecosystem and biodiversity in the area and beyond.

In filing Senate Resolution 537, Villar asked the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change to spearhead the probe on the escalating adverse effects of the oil spill from the tank ship that sank off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last February 28.

The Villar resolution also cited initial reports that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Philippine Coast Guard and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have assessed the oil spill incident, but the lawmaker lamented, “No concrete action to contain it has been initiated.”

Moreover, the senator also received reports that urgent calls were made by the local government units (LGU) concerned, as well as the people directly affected and environmentalists asking the government to “act swiftly to contain the oil spill and avoid further damage to the environment, livelihood and health of the people, and the tourism industry.”

Villar also cited reports by University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute experts that also warned that the oil spill can possibly “affect over 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass across Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique.”

According to the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the oil spill is also likely to threaten the marine biodiversity of the Verde Island Passage, considered by scientists as the center of the world’s marine biodiversity, noting reports that “there were already findings of dead fishes, marine life and sea birds.”

“The oil spill has likewise affected the tourist destinations in Oriental Mindoro, such as the Bihiya Beach, 3 Cottage, Long Beach K. I, Aguada Beach Resort, Oloroso Beach Resort, Munting Buhangin Tagumpay Beach Resort, and Buhay na Tubig White Beach Resort in Oriental Mindoro, and even threatens to affect Boracay, the country’s premiere tourist destination,” she said.

“Apart from the environmental damage to the marine ecosystem, biodiversity, fisheries and tourism, the livelihood and health of the people in the area are already adversely affected by the said oil spill,” Villar added.

Based on the monitoring report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), nine out of the 13 towns in Oriental Mindoro have been affected by the oil spill while 10,362 families or 48,885 people were likewise affected.

The ill-fated tanker vessel was traversing the route from Limay, Bataan to Iloilo, carrying a around 800,000 liters of industrial fuel when it encountered rough sea conditions and engine trouble that resulted to the ship’s sinking.