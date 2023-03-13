Sarangani crafts UHC policies; PhilHealth to frontload P200M

By Manuel T. Cayon

GENERAL SANTOS CITY—Sarangani is crafting the policies and implementing parameters for the national government’s Universal Health Care (UHC) program, as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. said it was ready to provide the P200 million for the full medical and hospital services for the province’s constituents.

The Local Health Board (LHB) has gathered its members to a meeting on March 8 to craft the policies and guidelines in implementing the UHC’s Konsulta + Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), or the “Konsulta + SDG.”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Arvin C. Alejandro said Sarangani province, as with many other provincial local governments were unable to implement the program after it was enacted “because of lack of appropriate funding.”

Through the “Konsulta + SDG,” Alejandro said the PhilHealth would “give us an advance payment even if we have not yet provided the services amounting to 40 percent of the P1,730.”

He said P1,730 is PhilHealth’s “payment” to the LGUs for providing healthcare to their constituents.

“If we are talking about some 300,000 individuals here in Sarangani as our beneficiaries, we are front-loading more than P200 million,” Alejandro said.

The project is an implementation mechanism to achieve the objective of UHC, which seeks to provide comprehensive outpatient benefits and primary healthcare to its members, he said.

“This will be utilized for the annual requirements of the constituents who have baseline examinations, provide medical assistance such as maintenance and can help in the augmentation of additional doctors and nurses,” he added.

Alejandro said the province and its LGUs “will have no counterpart except that the province, by virtue of the UHC law, will manage the funds from PhilHealth.”

He said “Konsulta + SDG” would be implemented before the second half of the year.

Follow-up meetings are also set to be conducted for the crafting of the project’s pilot policies, as “Konsulta + SDG” is a new system to be implemented.

He said a series of meetings with the municipal health officers and partner agencies will be held to craft the memorandum of agreement to be signed by the LGUs, PhilHealth and the US Agency for International Development.