RCBC names Top 20 finalists of DiskarTechPreneur competition

DiskarTech has selected the top 20 contestants for its DiskarTechPreneur Bootcamp and Competition last March 10.

DiskarTech is the mobile financial app of the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, while DiskarTechPreneur is the youth-oriented business case webinar and competition.

The projects of the finalists are (in no particular order):

· Fiesta Kutsinta, colorful kutsinta in a variety of flavors that hopes to bring out the Pinoy Fiesta spirit, from Malabon City TechVoc and Entrepreneurship Senior High School

· Empanada ni Pepe, empanada with a twist, from Calamba Bayside Integrated High School

· Fav Cha, mulberry juice drink, Batasan Hills National High School

· FIOU! Pain Reliever, an environment-friendly essential oil product that aims to help provide pain relief, from Cabuyao Institute of Technology

· Spotless, an online cleaning service, from Panghulo National High School

· Tamissnakita, a locally owned sweet delicacy shop, by Francisco E. Barzaga Integrated High School

· Pitaca de Papel, a synthetic paper wallet that promotes financial literacy, from Las Pinas National High School

· Salelors Enterprise, a company that will sell reversible waterproof tote bags, from Tabangao Integrated High School

· Docer, an online tutoring service, from Mapua University Senior High School

· One Bite, a sushi-roll inspired fruit salad product, from Francisco E. Barzaga Integrated High School

· Sintaks, an online Filipino-language writing assistant, from Mapua University Senior High School

· The Tala Student Planner, a multi-purpose notes vault meant to aid students with their school tasks, from Santiago Integrated National High School

· Backet, a jacket that converts into a bag, from Nazareth School

· C5 Multifunction Safety Kit, a keychain with built-in safety functions such as a personal alarm, from Ramon Avanceña High School

· Beezy, eco-friendly beeswax pouches, from Antipolo City Senior High School

· Cementipots, plant pots made from environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, from Luis Y. Ferrer Jr. Senior High School

· Kinaiya, curated boxes with emotions as themes, from Malabon National High School

· Nova Champ, veggie burger patty, from Novaliches High School

· Fried Sushi-Plant, eggplant-based sushi rolls, from STI College Batangas

· Wisteria, affordable perfumes, by Cittadini School

The finalists will proceed to the bootcamp round, where they will be given seed money from DiskarTech to jumpstart their business. They will also receive guidance and expert advice from their DiskarTechPreneur mentor to help improve their business case.

In the competition’s final round, the finalists will participate in the DiskarTechPreneur Virtual Bazaar where they will be given one month to execute their business plans via online live selling. They will also collaborate with Kumu live streamers and influencers to sell their products.

RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva said that the entrepreneur spirit is alive even among young Filipinos.

“By exposing them to real-life situations, students are more than capable of practicing and applying skills and theories they learned in the classroom,” Villanueva added.

The competition was opened to senior high school students in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. To join, interested entrants had to form a team composed of five senior high students from Grade 11 and 12 and one coach/adviser. Teams submitted a brief explaining the “big idea” of their proposed business, as well as its target customers, business viability, and social media marketing strategy. Each school was allowed to field a maximum of three teams in the DiskarTechPreneur competition.