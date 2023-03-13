PSA Forum on national athletics open

THE coming Philippine Athletics Championships in Ilagan City in Isabela will be discussed at the resumption of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the administration building of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary-general Edward Kho and national training director Renato Unso will grace the 10 a.m. session to talk about the March 21 to 26 event also known as the National Open.

The Forum returns after a month-long respite to give way to the 2022 San Miguel Corp.-PSA Annual Awards Night held last week at the Diamond Hotel.

