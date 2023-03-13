PLDT drives PH’s rise in broadband internet speeds ranking in Southeast Asia

The Philippines’ rank in the Ookla Speedtest Global Index has risen one notch to fourth place, following closely behind Malaysia and besting Vietnam and other peers in Southeast Asia.
The country’s largest integrated telco network PLDT continues to drive this development as it expands its fiber network, contributing to the consistent improvement of the Philippines in the rankings.
|Country
|Download Speeds (Median)
|Singapore
|234.55 Mbps
|Thailand
|201.81 Mbps
|Malaysia
|92.69 Mbps
|Philippines
|88.13 Mbps
|Vietnam
|84.18 Mbps
|Brunei
|49.77 Mbps
|Laos
|29.22 Mbps
|Indonesia
|25.89 Mbps
|Myanmar (Burma)
|19.63 Mbps
Speedtest Global Index Median Country Speeds January 2023
The biggest cities in the Philippines also showed consistently improving internet speeds:
|City
|Download Speeds (January 2022)
|Download Speeds (January 2023)
|Quezon City
|49.37 Mbps
|92.21 Mbps
|Caloocan City
|55.95 Mbps
|91.03 Mbps
|Manila City
|51.40 Mbps
|90.33 Mbps
|Davao City
|51.74 Mbps
|89.29 Mbps
|Cebu City
|39.52 Mbps
|82.73 Mbps
Source: Speedtest Intelligence® data for January 2022 and January 2023
Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index rankings are based on median download speed that reflects the most accurate internet speeds users are likely to achieve.
PLDT is the only telco provider in the Philippines that can provide a fiber-optic service with speeds of up to 10,000 Mbps, the fastest possible broadband connection available in the country.PLDT has the most extensive fiber network in the Philippines with over 1.09 million kilometers and 5.9 million ports passing 16.8 million homes in 67% of the country’s cities and municipalities as of end-September 2022.
Disclaimer :
Speedtest Global Index : Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data as reported on https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/philippines#fixed for December 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
Speed for city comparison : Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for December 2021 versus December 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.