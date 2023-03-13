Pilmico donates equipment to Davao del Norte rabbit raisers

RABBIT raisers in Carmen Municipal Slaughterhouse in Davao del Norte received meat processing equipment from Pilmico and Gold Coin Group (Pilmico).

The turn over of the equipment was led by Jefferson Abian, Pilmico assistant vice president for livestock in Mindanao.

“Let us work together to promote rabbit meat consumption in the Municipality of Carmen, and soon in the rest of the region,” said Jerwin Pugoy, president of the Davao del Norte Quality Rabbit Meat Producers Association.

“Our gratitude goes to Mayor Leonidas Bahague of the Municipality of Carmen for supporting us in this endeavor. With your help, you can rely on us to continue being a partner for growth of our rabbit raisers.”

The company said in a statement that the donation aligns with the government’s initiative to promote rabbit raising, which can serve as an alternative source of income for farmers.

Pilmico launched its rabbit feeds brand Kunemax in 2021 amid the rising demand for protein consumption.

Pilmico Foods Corp. and Gold Coin Management Holdings are the integrated agribusiness and food companies of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.

Gold Coin is now fully-managed and owned by Pilmico International and to date, it is the largest investment in the Asia-Pacific region in their shared history.

Pilmico and Gold Coin represent one of the largest privately-owned agribusinesses in the region, with over 2,900 partners throughout the multitude of production facilities across eight countries in Asia.