Peza, Baguio City to work for greater transparency

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the local government unit (LGU) of Baguio City have signed a pledge, affirming commitment to uphold transparency and accountability such as prohibiting bribery in all activities under their control, among others.

Last March 4, the investment promotion agency said Peza Officer-in-Charge Tereso O. Panga and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong signed an “Integrity Pledge” in Baguio City.

Prior to the signing of the pledge, Magalong divulged his campaign to encourage government officials to “shun temptations” of corruption and promote transparency in government dealings.

“This movement of good governance should spread like virus and infect the whole of government apparatus,” the Mayor of Baguio City told Peza officials.

For his part, Panga said, the pledge “sends a strong message that corruption has no place in the country’s economic zones and that both the public and private sectors must work together to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Among the commitments of the two signatories is to “avoid any conflicts of interest that may compromise our objectivity, impartiality, or independence, and disclose any such conflicts immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

In terms of bribery, Peza and the LGU of Baguio City also pledged to “prohibit bribery in any form in all activities under our control and ensure that our charitable and political contributions, business gifts, and sponsorships are transparent and will not be for the purpose of attempting to influence the recipient into an improper exercise of functions, duties, or judgment.”

On transparency, both parties also committed to maintain “appropriate financial reporting mechanisms that are accurate and transparent.”

Meanwhile, Peza and the Baguio LGU also stressed that they shall hold themselves accountable for actions and decisions and shall take responsibility for and lapses in their judgment.

The two signatories also pledged to give employees and other stakeholders the channels by which they can raise “ethical concerns and report suspicious circumstances in confidence without risk of reprisal.”

To carry out their common vision of sustainable economic growth, the two parties have agreed to refrain engaging in business with parties who have demonstrated unethical practices and invite other agencies to join the cause in advocating for good governance practices.

With these commitments, Panga said, “as with the aim of Baguio City to be a ‘smart city,’ Peza likewise has implemented pioneering programs and initiatives to transform public and private economic zones into ‘green ecozones.’”

The PEZA interim chief also noted that the agency has registered “embedded renewable energy projects” that would reduce carbon footprints in ecozones for a sustainable development.

Panga also divulged that PEZA has registered waste to energy projects. In terms of ease in doing business, he said, “we will roll out the completion of automation projects within months together with the command center not only for purposes of monitoring the flow of goods to and from ecozone to curb smuggling, btu as well as integrating the same with DICT programs of emergency response, disaster resiliency and business continuity plan.”

Back in 2012, PEZA said it also inked an Integrity Pledge with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) to support campaign against corruption.

As of August last year, the PEZA oversees four ecozones and 40 locators in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).