Pagcor fires auditor for fraud

The termination of the consultancy contract of Global ComRCI for which it was mandated as third-party auditor of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for its licensed offshore gaming operations reveals a weak link in the vetting process for companies that deal with the gaming agency, which is the third biggest revenue earner for the country.

Revelations in the past Senate hearings on the said third-party auditor showed that Global ComRCI had the temerity to present a bogus certification from a global bank that allowed it to bag the said consultancy contract to the tune of P6 billion. It is a good thing that only P800 million had been released so far and that Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco has vowed to collect back the money that was released.

It should be noted that no less than Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla certified that the purported bank certification on which hinged the third party auditing contract of Global ComRCI was fraudulent. Medalla wrote the Senate, confirming that the global bank was in no position to issue any certification on behalf of any local entity, as it had neither operations nor branch office in the Philippines. Thus, the certification presented by Global ComRCI is fraudulent, according to a Pagcor statement.

Pagcor has now endorsed the matter to the Office of the Solicitor General “for the possible filing of administrative, civil and criminal cases against Global ComRCI and is now exploring legal remedies available for the restitution of more than P800 million out of the partial amount released to Global ComRCI prior to the assumption of the current administration as well as damages it has caused to the Corporation.”

It may take a while for Pagcor to get back the money but with the Bangko Sentral entering the picture, it will be a bit easier as the Anti-Money Laundering Council can come to the rescue of the gaming agency. After all, Pagcor contributes much for the government by way of remitting dividends from its earnings, especially with the return to normal of business operations. In fact, it has just given cash incentives to an 84-man Philippine contingent tasked to take part in the humanitarian response for the Turkey quake victims.

We understand that since September 2022, the new Pagcor management has been conducting extensive reviews of the agency’s existing contracts, among which is with Global ComRCI contract—a point it repeatedly stressed in Senate hearings that looked into the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, for which Pagcor had contracted GlobalComRCI as third party auditor to ensure that it gets the proper sums pertaining to gross revenue receipts.

Old hands at the gaming agency told us that Tengco has vowed to push for a transparent process in all the dealings of the agency with the outside world. In fact, the Pagcor head has vowed to initially let the agency take charge in the auditing process until a new third party auditor is named. In getting a new one, Tengco said there will be a transparent way in choosing a third party auditor.

In a sense, Tengco is crafting a China wall in business operations, so called to ensure that there is check and balance in the way Pagcor operates. By letting a third party auditor check on the offshore gaming operations, Tengco is making sure that the agency is assured of good governance since all that Pagcor undertakes passes through another party that Pagcor or its officials cannot influence.

It will be interesting to know how Global ComRCI has been able to surreptitiously undertake the presentation of a supposed bank certification that allowed it to bag the auditing contract. Without that bank document, now exposed as fraudulent, the company could not have been awarded the contract.

The other point is the release of the P800 million to Global ComRCI. How was the release made and for what reason since Pagcor has said that the promised gaming revenues were not achieved. If the promise of the “x” amount for offshore gaming operations was not met, then why was the amount released.

A Senate hearing on the matter seems in order.