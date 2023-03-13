NTC to prioritize seniors in SIM registration tack

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said it is prioritizing senior citizens in its initiatives to comply with the SIM Registration Law.

In a statement, NTC Legal Branch Officer-in-Charge Andres D. Castelar Jr. said the agency recently mounted an assistance and information campaign that targets senior citizens to “educate and encourage subscribers to register their SIMs.”

Castelar led the event dubbed Kwentuhan sa Simbahan at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church in Tugatog, Malabon. He presented the key features of Republic Act 11934 (SIM Registration Act) to an audience of senior citizens in Malabon and Caloocan City.

Castelar assured the seniors of Malabon and Caloocan in attendance that their personal information is protected by the SIM Registration Law.

“The telecom providers are the custodians of the SIM Register and the law provides harsh penalties for intentional disclosures of SIM registration data or breaches caused by negligence,” he said.

This initiative, according to Castelar, “complements the NTC’s continuing conduct of Facilitated SIM Registration in Remote Areas all over the country.”

To date, two hundred 222 remote areas within the country have been visited by NTC’s Facilitated SIM Registration caravan.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is “looking at the possibility” of extending the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in the Philippines, as Filipinos are slow to comply with the new law.

ICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Y. Lamentillo said the agency is now reviewing its option to extend the registration deadline because as of March 7, only 24.54 percent of the 168 million subscribers nationwide or about 41.4 million have registered in the system.

“The DICT is looking at the possibility of an extension. The DICT has the prerogative to extend the SIM Registration process for another 120 days. We are still deliberating on the matter. Now we’re focused on increasing the number of registrants before the April 26 deadline,” she said.

Smart Communications Inc. reported a total of 21.12 million SIMs registered, representing 31.05 percent of its 68 million subscribers. Globe Telecom Inc. recorded 17.21 million registered SIMs or 19.58 percent of its 87.87 million subscribers. Dito Telecommunity Corp. reported a total of 3.15 million registered or 24.02 percent of its 13.11 million subscribers.