Lyceum vs Letran in NCAA women’s volleyball

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
1 minute read
LYCEUM of the Philippines University and Letran clash in a duel that has a lot of implications for the last Final Four slot Tuesday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Holding a one-game lead over the Lady Knights, the Lady Pirates are going all-out in the 2 p.m. match as coach Cromwel Garcia’s side is seeking to inch closer in securing a breakthrough semifinals appearance.

Lyceum is currently tied with idle Mapua at third place with a 5-2 won-lost card, while Letran sits at No. 6 with 4-3.

Defending champion College of Saint Benilde has already clinched a Final Four berth with a 7-0 record and is two wins away from jumping straight to the Finals.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is running second with a 6-1 record.

The Lady Pirates won their last two matches, all against already-eliminated squads, while the Lady Knights bowed to the league’s top two teams – the Lady Blazers and the Lady Altas.

The match-up against Letran is a huge test for Lyceum whether it could make it to the next round.

San Sebastian and Emilio Aguinaldo College clash in the 12 noon curtain raiser.

Author
BusinessMirror

