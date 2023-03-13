Lending firm sees hike in SCF among MSMEs

DIGIDO Finance Corp. expects a rapid increase in use of supply chain finance (SCF) among Philippine micro-scale, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), forecasting that this set of solutions will cover about 15 percent of the cost of the entire volume of goods and services produced by the sector by 2024.

The forecast follows the examination of the “Philippines Supply Chain Finance Market Development Report” by the International Finance Corp., which stated that the Philippine market is estimated to have over $20 billion in “readily available SCF assets to be taken up by banks and NDTLs (non-bank lending institutions that do not take deposits).”

Digido said that considering that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is about $394 billion (2021), and MSME accounts for about 40 percent of this indicator, SCF schemes are ready to take on about 13 percent of the annual MSME production, with a level of 15 percent (in terms of about 6 percent of GDP in 2021) as a very realistic benchmark for SCF companies for the next year, given the high demand for the service and the expected rapid growth in its supply in the local market.

“Supply chain financing is steadily growing its presence in the country as short-term loans have proven to be effective to support small and medium scale businesses, and we are dedicated to cover operational expenses while making it as accessible as possible to business owners,” Digido’s Joana Saplan-Mateo was quoted in the statement as saying.

Digido, which operates online lending app UnaCash, claims to have “successfully addressed the disruption in supply chain turnover beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, having secured a disbursement target of 64 percent (P44.9 million) during a very limited period.”

The 2-year-old firm said it identified the top industries in the local setting where SCF has penetrated its market distribution since the fourth quarter of 2022 to present: 29 percent for retail; 12.95 percent for construction; and, a growing number of 8.93 percent for import and export trading industry.

“This secured collective growth in terms of successfully supporting the business continuity of these MSMEs,” the firm said.

Digido said it sees “great potential” in introducing supply chain financing in growing industries such as health and medical, manufacturing, IT solutions, e-commerce, and agriculture.