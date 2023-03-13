GCG sets talks with GOCCS on pay issues

THE Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) will hold a series of dialogues with GOCCs to iron out issues surrounding the government workers’ salaries and benefits following the last tranche of the salary standardization.

In a statement, the GCG urged all GOCCs to discuss with the oversight agency their issues concerning the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) and employee welfare “as part of its dynamic and collaborative approach to providing excellent public service.”

The GCG pointed out that it received about P48 million under the 2023 national budget to conduct a study on the government compensation structure of different national government agencies and GOCCs.

“Chairperson Justice Alex L. Quiroz (ret.) assured that the Governance Commission would submit the required recommendations to the Office of the President and continue its transparent and constructive engagement with the GOCC Sector to resolve CPCS issues,” GCG said in a statement on Monday.

“The GCG remains steadfast in its mandate as the central advisory, oversight, and monitoring body for GOCCs, to institutionalize transparency, accountability, financial viability, and responsiveness in corporate performance by monitoring and evaluating GOCCs’ performance,” GCG added.

GCG Head Executive Assistant and Chief of Staff Atty. Remus Romano A. Reyes said the agency is open to discuss all issues involving GOCCs aside from the CPCS.

“While we forge ahead with our mandate and espouse G.R.E.A.T to the GOCC Sector, we encourage

open communication and collaboration to address concerns whether related to the CPCS or Performance Targets. Para sa mga GOCCs, handa ang GCG. Mag-usap tayo [For the GOCCs, the GCG is ready. Let’s talk],” Reyes said.