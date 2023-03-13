Fiel bags 2 titles in Maasin juniors tennis tourney

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
2 minute read
MA. CAROLIEAN FIEL flourished with her brand of play and pulled off a pair of victories to upstage fancied Kimi Brodeth for Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in the Mayor Nacional “Nikko” V. Mercado National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Maasin City Tennis Club in Leyte over the weekend.

Brodeth also scored an expected two-title romp in the girls’ 16- and 18-under divisions but Fiel’s romp in the 10-under unisex and girls’ 12-under finals netted her the overall top honors she shared with Gio Manito, who dominated the boys’ side of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Fiel, one of the rising stars from talent-rich Ormoc City, toppled Pete Niere from Bogo City (Cebu), 4-2, 4-0, to rule the youngest category then held off Beatrice Celeste, also from Ormoc, 6-2, 7-5, for the 12-under crown in the event sponsored by Mayor Mercado as part of the city’s youth sports program’s continuing effort to produce talents like Maasin native and former Davis Cupper Ringo Navarrosa, who is also a former Philippine Columbian Association Open titlist.

Manito, on the other hand, outdueled Kenzo Brodeth in a tense-filled finale, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, to capture the 16-under plum then the Pardo, Cebu find crushed Allain Ocat, 6-0, 6-3, in the 18-under finals.

Brodeth, meanwhile, lived up to the hype and took the 16-under trophy with a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Davanee Velasco then posted a shutout victory over Corazon Lambonao, 6-0, 6-0, to add the 18-under plum to her growing trophy collection in the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

The other winners were Kenzo Brodeth, who dispatched Xian Calagos, 6-1, 6-1, for the 14-under crown with local bet Molly Tan bagging the girls’ diadem with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Celeste.

Meanwhile, action in the junior circuit, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, Unified Tennis Philippines and Universal Tennis Rating shifts to Baybay City beginning Thursday with Ormoc City hosting the third Visayan swing stop from March 23 to 27.

For registration, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Author
BusinessMirror

