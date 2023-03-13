Entrasol welcomes new SOLmate

Entrasol Platinum with PROCARE proudly welcomes the newest addition to the SOLcommunity. Another SOLmate to bring in the message of health and wellness in both body and mind as one age is Ina Raymundo.

The top executives of Kalbe International and Entrasol Platinum were in full attendance at the press launch held at Grand Hyatt BGC this Friday hosted by Ms. Patricia Hizon.

Kalbe International executives headed by President Director of Kalbe Nutrionals Mr. Rivanda Idiyanto flew in from Indonesia the morning of the event and were promptly seated with their co-executives to bring in the #EntrasolFamily together.

Kalbe Philippines Country Manager Mr. Wijaya Chandra gave the audience a run-through of how the Kalbe products are helping make the country a stronger nation by making quality health care and nutritional.

Mr. Donny Iryanto, Entrasol Platinum’s Business Unit Head brought in cheers as he gave the press a brief preview of what to expect from SOLmates Ina and Kim for the year. While Entrasol’s Brand Manager Kriselda Manalac had the audience on the edge of their seats as she announced the upcoming programs and activities of the adult milk supplement.

Kuya Kim Atienza gave a brief, heart-warming message to his #EntrasolFamily for their full support in his endeavors. He welcomed Ina and expressed his excitement about working together with her on various projects that are laid out for them this year.

But what really got the press tuned in was the question-and-answer portion with SOLmates Kim and Ina. They clearly and cheerfully explained why #EntrasolPlatinum with #PROCARE is the perfect adult milk supplement for both of them.

Both fit and active, the SOLmates agreed that #Entrasol’s high protein and calcium content helps build and maintain their muscles and bones as they age from year to year. While the high fiber content helps gut, brain and heart health so that age-related concerns will be lessened. All the ingredients put together make them both, malakas and matalas every single day, which they both need to fulfill their various roles.



The SOLmates were also one in saying that the taste is one of the great of points of the #EntrasolPlatinum. “It is delicious, and leaves no bitter or tangy aftertaste”, Ina said.

It was really a grand time for coming together for the cause of aging with physical and mental strength with SOLmates who we can put our trust in.

Entrasol Platinum’s PROcare formula allows adults to GET MORE nutrition. Its high protein, vitamin D and calcium combination helps maintain muscle mass and bone strength. Its high fiber content helps optimum nutrition absorption. Its high vitamin C, E and Zinc with MCT helps optimize the immune system. Its 75% whey protein helps muscle growth. The PROCare formula also contains 9 vitamins and 6 minerals and folic acid.

Entrasol Platinum is available in two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla at 200g and 600g. It is available online in Lazada and Shopee and in all leading drugstores, groceries and supermarkets nationwide at Php441.00 and Php1,134.00 respectively.