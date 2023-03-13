Editorial Cartoon March 13, 2023

Bold leadership is nothing new but is not seen much these days, likely because of the culture where most leaders operate. Traditional companies have been led from the top down —meaning, directions come from the top and those below simply take orders and obey. That is how most Filipino companies and local government units are functionally wired, where initiative is suppressed if not discouraged since followers cannot outshine their leaders. Command and control take precedence over transparency and creativity. After all, these companies and government bureaucracies have thrived and flourished over the years by dictating what needs to be done and how to do them. Fortunately, some outliers have taken a different path.