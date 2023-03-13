DragonFi Securities gets PSE nod

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has given its nod to the trading operations of DragonFi Securities Inc., the stock brokerage firm backed by businessmen Edgar Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong.

The brokerage firm will start its operations on March 13.

“The achievement of this milestone brings DragonFi a step closer towards unveiling our best-in-class stock trading platform that will thrill professional and aspirational investors alike. The coming weeks will be devoted to beta testing in preparation for our full-scale launch by the end of April,” DragonFi CEO Jon Carlo Lim said.

“DragonFi is the perfect vehicle to uphold our shared belief in the primacy of investing towards long-term wealth creation,” Sia said.

DragonFi will be under BeeDragon Global Corp., a joint venture with Honeystar Holdings Corp., Injap Investments Inc. and the group of Lim. BeeDragon will be the corporate entity that will house the group’s fintech-related endeavors.

BeeDragon will be managed by Lim as president and CEO and Cathryn Ann Lao as director and chief technology officer.

Honeystar Holdings Corp. is the holding company headed by the Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tan Caktiong, while Injap Investments, is the holding company headed by the Mang Inasal founder and MerryMart chairman Sia.

Both Honeystar and Injap Investments are the principal shareholders of the listed company DoubleDragon Corporation.

“Tony Tan Caktiong and myself carefully select the specific business and industry we invest in, and we see this venture to have significant long-term growth potential, and as an important strategic addition to the ecosystem that we are building out for the past several years since our first partnership in Mang Inasal in 2010, and our succeeding partnership in DoubleDragon in 2012,” Sia, who is also chairman of BeeDragon, said.

“Over the long term, we also see the FinTech space to create synergic gel that would enhance and bring benefits to the various other business units in our ecosystem.”

Lim, who is also BeeDragon’s president and CEO, received his MBA with concentration in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and has over 20 years of financial markets experience.

Lao, meanwhile, received her master of engineering in computer science from Cornell University. She worked in equities technology in New York for both Bank of America and Citigroup N.A.

“Currently, less than 2 percent of the Philippines’s working-age population has a stock brokerage account. By making investing convenient and effortless, we hope to broaden participation in the capital markets, one of the key builders of wealth,” Lim said.

“We aspire to democratize personal finance in a meaningful way by leveraging best-in-class investment technologies. It is our intention to provide wealth-building tools to effect the dispersion of economic prosperity to more Filipinos.”