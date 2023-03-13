DPWH to push through with MPT South’s ₧25-B CTBEX

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 13, 2023
1 minute read
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has committed to push through with the proposed Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX), a P25.24-billion project proposed by Metro Pacific Tollways South Corp. (MTP South).

In a recent interview with reporters, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the project will “push through,” noting that there will be no “conflict in alignment” with the Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX) proposed by San Miguel Holdings Inc.

“The two projects will push through, but we will have to iron out some pending issues. So that both of them can start,” Bonoan said.

In 2018, the DPWH granted MPT South the original proponent status for the CTBEX, a proposed 50.43-kilometer expressway that will connect Cavite and Batangas with a spur road to Tagaytay City and Tuy, Batangas.

The thoroughfare will start at the Silang East Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) and end in Nasugbu, Batangas, traversing the towns of Silang, Amadeo, Mendez, Alfonso and Tagaytay.

MPT South is part of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the largest tollways builder and operator in the Philippines. Among its portfolio of existing businesses are: Calax, the North Luzon Expressway, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, the Manila-Cavite Expressway, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

To date, it has invested $3.06 billion in building expressways in the Philippines—240.6 kilometers are currently operating and another 43.1 kilometers are currently under construction.

Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
Sources regularly see Lorenz at telco and transport conferences. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, and has been covering the beat since 2013. He likes to featurize stories, and tries to find another angle for spot news. He travels during his spare time, and likes his coffee black -- no cream, no sugar.

