Davao de Oro to widen exports beyond banana

DAVAO CITY—Davao de Oro province, one of the country’s richest province, is looking at free trade agreements the Philippines has with trading partners to tap the export market for its products.

The province, which was carved out from the 11 municipalities of Davao del Norte, is mainly banking on its Cavendish banana for export. However, local officials said they would be looking at other export opportunities for its other agriculture and mineral products.

This week, the province would host the annual Exporter’s Forum at Café Noventa, Poblacion, Nabunturan. The forum on March 14 and titled “Exporter’s Forum: Doing Business in Free Trade Areas” would focus on expanding the current market of local producers and suppliers.

“It also intends to take a closer look at various free trade agreements in existing and new Free Trade Areas (FTA) as well as update existing and potential exporters on the various opportunities included in the free trade agreements that they could maximize,” said DTI Davao de Oro Provincial Director Lucky Siegfred M. Balleque.

“Being one of the emerging provinces in Region 11, Davao de Oro has been consistent in its placement as one of the highly competitive provinces in the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index (CMCI). This has been manifested by the province’s growth in investments, the surge in new businesses despite the pandemic and the increase in jobs created,” Balleque, a lawyer, said.

He explained that the province is a constant contributor to the net exports of the region. The report of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for the second semester of 2022 shows that Davao de Oro’s total export volume reached 65,119.73 metric tons (MT), valued at around $84.72 million.

The top commodity is fresh banana, he said, that is exported to the Middle East, the Asean region and countries like Japan, China and Korea.

“The presentation of the Philippines’ FTAs, specifically to Japan, Korea, China, Europe and other countries in Asean, will help us in DTI as well as our exporters in identifying potential market opportunities for the provincial products,” he said.

He said the exporter’s forum would be an avenue to convene and organize the export industry players in the province.

Balleque said there are 14 banana exporters from the province who wanted to expand the countries of destination for existing fresh banana products.

According to the DTI, the forum is eyeing $50 million in export sales as it would also assess at least ten new export products.

Aside from banana, the province also plants and exports coconut, coffee, abaca and rubber. It is also known for its mango, pineapple, durian, calamansi, mandarin and lanzones and vegetables as well as root crops and tubers.

But the province, formerly called Compostela Valley, is better known for its gold and copper deposits, with small scale mining activities being conducted in Diwalwal in Monkayo and Boringot in Pantukan in the 1990s.

In 2017, the Commission on Audit ranked the province the second-richest province in the Philippines with a record-high of P18.75 billion worth of assets, the largest in whole Mindanao.