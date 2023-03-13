Davao City fetes top taxpayers, partners

DAVAO CITY—The city government feted top-paying corporations and individuals as it commemorated its 86th founding month.

Davao City officials invited individuals and representatives of more than a hundred organizations to the “Pasidungog: Garbo sa Davao” at the Acacia Hotel last Wednesday. Most of the entities are engaged in power, electronics, manufacturing and mining.

The city government named the top 10 taxpayers as: Davao Light and Power Co.; Therma South Inc.; Huawei Technologies Philippines, Inc.; PMFTC Inc; Samsung Electronics Philippines, Corp.; Holcim Philippines, Inc.; Mindanao Shopping Destination Corp- SM Davao Department Store; Philsaga Mining Corp.; Zuelig Pharma Corporation; and Honda Philippines Inc.

The top 10 real property taxpayers were Therma South Inc.; Davao Union Cement Corp.; Accendo Commercial Corp.; Southernpoint Properties Corp.; SM Prime Holdings, Inc.; DMCI Project Developers Inc.; Dynasty Management and Development Corp.; Smart Communications Inc.; Megaworld Corp. and Filinvest Land Inc.

These companies were given a trophy, certificate of recognition and plaque of recognition.

Awards were also given to individuals and organizations who contributed to business development, cooperative development, public safety disaster and crisis response, social services, health, urban infrastructure and housing resettlement, education, animal health welfare and productivity, tourism, arts and economic development.

According to Acting City Administrator Francis Mark H. Layog, the Pasidungog aims to show the city government’s gratitude to these companies. Reading Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte’s speech, Layog said the success that Davao City has achieved in the past 86 years “is made possible with combined and coordinated efforts of all stakeholders in the city.”

“Today we give due recognition to these organizations and individuals who support the programs and initiatives of the local government in the past year that have enabled us to create a better and more livable city for all,” Layog quoted the mayor as saying.

The Pasidungog is on its fifth year.