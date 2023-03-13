Adamson U deals Ateneo another UAAP volleyball loss

ADAMSON University sent Ateneo de Manila University reeling to its third consecutive loss, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 women’s volleyball action at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

“The players were able to execute what we’ve been doing in practice,” Adamson University head coach Jerry Yee said.

It was only in the second set where the Lady Eagles showed a strong semblance of a fight.

After Vanie Gandler pulled the Lady Eagles to within one, Kate Santiago nailed the set for the Lady Falcons with a down-the-line spike.

Trisha Tubu had 23 points built on 22 of 39 attacks while Santiago had 11 kills and nine digs for Adamson University which bagged its third straight win to join National University at second on a 4-1 win-loss card.

Faith Nisperos had 17 points while Gandler and Lyann De Guzman got nine and eight points, respectively, De Guzman also posting seven excellent receptions and five digs for Ateneo, which fell to 1-4 in a tie with University of the Philippines at sixth place.

NU, meanwhile, swept UE also on Sunday although the Bulldogs had to survive a scare from the Red Warriors.

A short-handed NU side was caught napping in the first two sets but recovered just in time to frustrate the Red Warriors, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-6, to stay unscathed in five matches—23-0 since Season 81.

UE fell to 2-3 won-lost.

“I’m extremely thankful that even though we were down by two sets, we still managed to win,” said NU coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose team committed a whopping 38 errors.

The Bulldogs played without Ken Malinis on personal reasons while Nico Almendras served a yellow card he acquired for unsportsmanlike conduct in their last game against University of the Philippines which they won in five sets.

The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, defeated the Lady Warriors who put up a gallant first-set stand only to yield, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12.

NU improved its record to 4-1 while keeping UE winless in five matches.