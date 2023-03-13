Adamson U deals Ateneo another UAAP volleyball loss

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
2 minute read
The Lady Falcons are on a high this season.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ADAMSON University sent Ateneo de Manila University reeling to its third consecutive loss, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 women’s volleyball action at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

“The players were able to execute what we’ve been doing in practice,” Adamson University head coach Jerry Yee said.

It was only in the second set where the Lady Eagles showed a strong semblance of a fight.

After Vanie Gandler pulled the Lady Eagles to within one, Kate Santiago nailed the set for the Lady Falcons with a down-the-line spike.

Trisha Tubu had 23 points built on 22 of 39 attacks while Santiago had 11 kills and nine digs for Adamson University which bagged its third straight win to join National University at second on a 4-1 win-loss card.

Faith Nisperos had 17 points while Gandler and Lyann De Guzman got nine and eight points, respectively, De Guzman also posting seven excellent receptions and five digs for Ateneo, which fell to 1-4 in a tie with University of the Philippines at sixth place.

NU, meanwhile, swept UE also on Sunday although the Bulldogs had to survive a scare from the Red Warriors.

A short-handed NU side was caught napping in the first two sets but recovered just in time to frustrate the Red Warriors, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-6, to stay unscathed in five matches—23-0 since Season 81.

UE fell to 2-3 won-lost.

“I’m extremely thankful that even though we were down by two sets, we still managed to win,” said NU coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose team committed a whopping 38 errors.

The Bulldogs played without Ken Malinis on personal reasons while Nico Almendras served a yellow card he acquired for unsportsmanlike conduct in their last game against University of the Philippines which they won in five sets.

The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, defeated the Lady Warriors who put up a gallant first-set stand only to yield, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12.

NU improved its record to 4-1 while keeping UE winless in five matches.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Meralco seeks other power suppliers for SPPC capacity

byLenie Lectura
March 13, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Justice Palma High School, De La Salle Lipa bag bronze

JUSTICE CM PALMA HIGH SCHOOL (JCP) beat Mayamot National High School and De La Salle Lipa downed Maryhill College to clinch the boys and girls bronze medals Sunday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Thai Galitsky rules AsPac golf, Malixi falls short with 73

THAILAND’S Eila Galitsky capped her breakthrough victory in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship (WAAP) in smashing fashion by birdying three of the last four holes in scorching heat to dash whatever hopes her chief rival Minsol Kim of Korea had for a comeback, closing out with a 68 and beating the Korean world No. 14 by five shots on a 14-under 274 total.

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Gadia lifts Gentle Giants in PFL

MIDFIELDER Daniel Gadia made up for his absence in the previous game with a stunning late goal as Dynamic Herb Cebu FC turned back Azkals Development Team, 2-1, Saturday night to close in on leaders Kaya FC Iloilo in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023