A call to use AI responsibly

Perhaps because of the movies we have seen and the dire predictions coming from various quarters—as well as the inadequate understanding of the matter at hand—plenty of people are afraid of artificial intelligence (AI). Sadly, this sometimes eclipses the fact that it can potentially deliver a lot of good to different areas of life like healthcare, climate change efforts, education, public works and development, retail and business, and so on.

Many of us also don’t realize that new technologies bring with them new challenges—this is an inevitable part of progress. Brilliant minds must therefore work together to overcome these challenges so our society can reap the benefits of modern technology.

People have said AI-powered machines commit a lot of errors. For example, ChatGPT generates incorrect information and assumptions, plagiarized content, and unsophisticated results. The I in AI is some kind of a misnomer because rather than intelligence, it is technically prediction. This is according to Kay Firth-Butterfield, the Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the World Economic Forum.

It can’t be equated to human intelligence, Firth-Butterfield said. Therefore, the idea that it will replace human intelligence is unlikely. I believe that, at least for the time being. The technology is developing rapidly and nobody can actually say for certain what the machines will be capable of doing in the months and years to come.

What is clear at this point is that because the technology is new, everyone from huge corporations to individuals or the general public must exercise caution before using it. Experts advise that only responsibly designed/developed/tested systems must be used. Otherwise, users face potential risks including legal ones. In the Philippines where guidelines have not yet been determined, the public and private sectors must work together to develop fair policies pertaining to the applications of AI.

It is crucial that we learn what we possibly can about AI, and keep abreast of updates and the latest developments so that we can make good decisions on whether it is the best tool to address our specific issues or improve our existing system. Did you know, for example, that advanced computer systems use a tremendous amount of power to develop and operate? Studies show that “the carbon footprint of the whole information and communications technology ecosystem equals the aviation industry’s fuel emissions.” Sustainability is one of the foremost issues surrounding the development and use of AI, which again underlines the importance of responsible use.

Aside from that, decisions on what kind of system to adopt, how to use it responsibly, and how other countries/groups are using it can only be made soundly if we have adequate and accurate information.