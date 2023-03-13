A call to use AI responsibly

byAtty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
March 13, 2023
2 minute read
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Perhaps because of the movies we have seen and the dire predictions coming from various quarters—as well as the inadequate understanding of the matter at hand—plenty of people are afraid of artificial intelligence (AI). Sadly, this sometimes eclipses the fact that it can potentially deliver a lot of good to different areas of life like healthcare, climate change efforts, education, public works and development, retail and business, and so on.

Many of us also don’t realize that new technologies bring with them new challenges—this is an inevitable part of progress. Brilliant minds must therefore work together to overcome these challenges so our society can reap the benefits of modern technology.

People have said AI-powered machines commit a lot of errors. For example, ChatGPT generates incorrect information and assumptions, plagiarized content, and unsophisticated results. The I in AI is some kind of a misnomer because rather than intelligence, it is technically prediction. This is according to Kay Firth-Butterfield, the Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the World Economic Forum.

It can’t be equated to human intelligence, Firth-Butterfield said. Therefore, the idea that it will replace human intelligence is unlikely. I believe that, at least for the time being. The technology is developing rapidly and nobody can actually say for certain what the machines will be capable of doing in the months and years to come.

What is clear at this point is that because the technology is new, everyone from huge corporations to individuals or the general public must exercise caution before using it. Experts advise that only responsibly designed/developed/tested systems must be used. Otherwise, users face potential risks including legal ones. In the Philippines where guidelines have not yet been determined, the public and private sectors must work together to develop fair policies pertaining to the applications of AI.

It is crucial that we learn what we possibly can about AI, and keep abreast of updates and the latest developments so that we can make good decisions on whether it is the best tool to address our specific issues or improve our existing system. Did you know, for example, that advanced computer systems use a tremendous amount of power to develop and operate? Studies show that “the carbon footprint of the whole information and communications technology ecosystem equals the aviation industry’s fuel emissions.” Sustainability is one of the foremost issues surrounding the development and use of AI, which again underlines the importance of responsible use.

Aside from that, decisions on what kind of system to adopt, how to use it responsibly, and how other countries/groups are using it can only be made soundly if we have adequate and accurate information.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II received his Law degree from Ateneo de Manila University in 1994. He is currently engaged in the General Practice of Law through the firm he established, Jose M. Rojas Law Office. Prior to getting his Law degree, Atty. Rojas graduated Cum Laude in Economics and Political Science from the University of Massachusetts. He used to chair the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) and, more recently, used to sit as Vice-Chairman and General Manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Atty. Rojas is an opinion columnist for the Business Mirror and Pilipino Mirror, and 2014 awardee of People Asia’s “Men Who Matter.” He is a member of the Saturday Group of artists and is married to Atty. Patricia A.O. Bunye.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

The government does not fund the Philippine Red Cross

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023

Related Posts

Siegfred Bueno Mison, Esq.
Read more
5 minute read

Wow not how?

Bold leadership is nothing new but is not seen much these days, likely because of the culture where most leaders operate. Traditional companies have been led from the top down —meaning, directions come from the top and those below simply take orders and obey. That is how most Filipino companies and local government units are functionally wired, where initiative is suppressed if not discouraged since followers cannot outshine their leaders. Command and control take precedence over transparency and creativity. After all, these companies and government bureaucracies have thrived and flourished over the years by dictating what needs to be done and how to do them. Fortunately, some outliers have taken a different path.

bySiegfred Bueno Mison, Esq.
March 13, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Happy 100th year, CPA Philippines

This week, the luminaries and the stakeholders of the Philippine accountancy profession troop to the Manila Hotel to hold the grand celebration of the centennary, or 100 years, of the accountancy profession in the Philippines. On March 17, 1923, Republic Act 3105 was promulgated to create the Board of Accountancy, and the beginning of the professionalization of the profession with BOA tasked to administer the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) licensure examinations. The theme for the centenary celebration is  “Celebrating the Past, Transforming the Present, Shaping the Future.” This is a very apt message that the leaders and stakeholders of the profession should heed since a serious look at the present state of affairs and the imperatives of the future is a must to have a truly meaningful 100th-year celebration.

byJoel L. Tan-Torres
March 13, 2023

Pagcor fires auditor for fraud

The termination of the consultancy contract of Global ComRCI for which it was mandated as third-party auditor of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for its licensed offshore gaming operations reveals a weak link in the vetting process for companies that deal with the gaming agency, which is the third biggest revenue earner for the country.

byLito U. Gagni
March 13, 2023