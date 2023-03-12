Soundtracks of Summer 2023

GLOC-9 – “Buhat”

The second to the last instalment of Gloc-9’s upcoming ‘Pilak’ album, “Buhat” focuses on love’s resilience amidst all difficulties. The song is an ode to “Love conquers all;” true love that transcends race, color, religion, and even physical features.

Our Paboritong Makata wasted no time crafting yet another unique sound along with his outstanding flows and wordplays. Like his other tracks from the said forthcoming album, “Buhat” is arranged, mixed, and mastered by none other than Thyro Alfaro. It follows the release last November of “Bahay Yugyugan,” Gloc-9’s recent collaboration with Flow G which became a trending video on YouTube

ACE BANZUELO – “Tadhana”

In this track, the prolific singer-songwriter/producer returns with a catchy, upbeat track that should keep listeners basking in summer’s eternal glow. Providing R&B-inspired vocals atop new wave beats and disco elements, Banzuelo tips its hat to the pure joy of bringing the past and the future together bound by another pulsating bop.

According to Banzuelo, “Tadhana” deals with romantic connection and destiny, and explores losing one’s inhibitions for something that could be fulfilling in the long run. He added, “It feels dreamy yet groovy at the same time. All of these things contribute to my vision and how I just really want to be myself. I’m definitely back making music that makes people move.”

ROB EQUIZA – “Zealots”

In conversation with SoundStrip, singer-songwriter Rob Equiza called “Zealots” to be the most memorable track off his debut album titled “Refugees” The Calbayog City, Samar-based musician said, “Musically, “Zealots” sort of channels one of my favorite bands Soundgarden. I wrote it around the time of the groups’ songwriter/frontman Chris Cornell’s died. I also strongly relate to their common themes of isolation and alienation brought on, in my case, by the judging eyes of many people around me.”

He added, “Lyrically, it’s an attack on political fanatics and religious fundamentalists based on my personal experiences with such people and my observation on the effects of their actions on society and to themselves.”

SAMBAHAN PROJECT – “Manlilikhari”

The first single comes off “Sambahan,” a 10- worship song compilation from grassroots church-based songwriters who connected and collaborated through the synergetic fellowship called KONEKOLAB. The track is a portmanteau of two words, which interestingly allude to that one Being who assumes both roles of a Manlilikha (Creator) and a Hari (King).

As Waterwalk Records A&R Jungee Marcelo puts it, “Manlilikhari” qualifies God’s sovereignty “over all creation, over everything, over you and me. Who better to create these original worship songs than the very church people in the community? The hope is for each of these songs to become a staple in the church music line-up as well as in personal times of devotion and prayer.”

NICHIMI – “Tanong=Sagot”

This Tagalog R&B track features acoustic guitar and heavy trap drums. It’s a hopelessly romantic song about someone who expects to be loved back but is afraid to show it to the significant other he’d known for a long time. Nichimi advises that waiting for an answer before even asking a question will never work, and the response will always make you nervous.





Nicholas Cioco professionally known as Nichimi, is a singer/songwriter, and producer from Cavite. His best known Filipino digital singles are “Crush“, “Langit“, and “Unang Kabanata“. The success of these singles led him to the release his new album titled “Young Love“

RICO BLANCO-“Palibot libot”

Acclaimed singer-songwriter/producer Rico Blanco explores sci-fi themes in the music video of his current single “Palibot libot”. The song, which reflects on the uncertainty that thrives between friendship and relationship, was inspired by one of the characters in a series that Blanco filmed in La Union last year. With its storytelling anchored precariously on someone’s steadfast devotion albeit a one-sided one, Palibot libot” minces no words about the reality of love: It comes with complications, but that’s the beauty of it.

Helmed by Cris Escolano and Rico Blanco himself, the visuals present a story of humanity in a world completely engulfed by hopelessness. The MV stars Rico Blanco, model Tuti Pon, and “The Entity,” a robotic figure created by Richard Somes. Palibot libot” will be part of Rico Blanco’s fourth studio album to be released later this year.